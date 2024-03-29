Ayushmann Khurrana Inaugurates Food Truck For Chandigarh Trans Community

Ayushmann Khurrana handed over the key to the Zirakpur trans community (Photo Credit: X/@ayushmannk)

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has etched a mark in the film industry with his out-of-the-box film choices. Now, he is again making the headlines with a heartwarming investment in his hometown Chandigarh. The actor recently inaugurated a food truck he invested in, dedicated to the transgender community, in Chandigarh's Zirakpur. Named 'Sweekar', the food truck highlights the importance of empowerment and societal acceptance of the community, reports ANI.

On Thursday, while handing over the keys of the food truck to the LGBTQIA+ community in Zirakpur, the 'Dream Girl' actor told ANI, "This Food Truck has been inaugurated for a very special reason to encourage and include the trans community in society." He further mentioned that the step comes as a push to make them self-reliant and financially independent, which will further help them make a place in society. "It's a small step...more people who think about society and are sensitive towards it should come forward and help them," Ayushmann Khurrana added.

Dhananjay Chauhan, the first transgender student of Panjab University and an active voice for the community in Chandigarh took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to thank Ayushmann Khurrana for the initiative," Thank you so much @ayushmannk ji for supporting Transgender community."

"I strongly feel that we don't need anything special from society. We only need them to see us, hear us, and accept us. A lot of us are educated, hardworking and just need work opportunities to prove our mettle. Ayushmann has given wings to our aspirations and encouraged us every step of the way. We are going to make this count," Dhananjay Chauhan further stated, as per ANI.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also shared pictures from the event on social media and wrote alongside, "Jab hum ek dusre ko karenge ‘Sweekar', tabhi toh hum kar payenge India ko aur behtar (India will get better when we accept each other)... I wish Mx Dhananjay Chauhan and members of the transgender community of Chandigarh good luck in their food venture! Onwards and upwards."