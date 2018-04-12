Ayurveda For Menopause: 4 Foods To Include In Your Diet Menopause is the time in most women's lives when they cease to be fertile or menstruate. It is a gradual process and does not occur overnight.

1. Aloe Vera Gel



Aloe vera gel is a powerhouse of various essential vitamins and minerals. You can either extract the gel from the aloe vera plant or buy it from market. According to Dr. Akhilesh, "Its pure form of gel is high in phytoestrogens that help correct the hormonal imbalance. Aloe vera gel has the tendency to rehydrate the body that may reverse the symptoms of menopause."

2. Shatavari



Shatavari is said to be quite beneficial for women. Its powder can be consumed with milk. Commonly known as women health tonic, shatavari can help boost mental strength. "It can be used to treat menopausal complaints, including vaginal discharge, night sweats, anxiety, hot flashes and mood swings," says Dr. Akhilesh.



3. Fenugreek Seeds



These wonder seeds are packed with a lot of health benefiting properties. It has natural hormonal balancing properties that can keep bloating and hot flashes at bay. Soak ½ teaspoon of fenugreek seeds (methi dana) in water overnight and consume it early morning on an empty stomach.

4. Ashokarishta Powder



Ashokarishta powder is commonly used in Ayurvedic medication. It is a powerful herb that can improve ovarian functions to a considerable extent. It can be consumed in the form of churan.



So bring these natural foods to your rescue and get going.



