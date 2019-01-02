Asthma Patients Should Have More Vitamin D, Say Scientists: 5 Vitamin D-Rich Foods

According to a latest study, occupational asthma patients were found to have very reduced vitamin D intake. Researchers expressed their cause of worry over the findings that were published in JAMA Network Open.

Not many previous studies have evaluated vitamin D intake in occupational asthma patients, regardless of it being an important part of overall nutrition. Occupational asthma is a lung disorder in which substances found in and around your workplace cause hindrance in airways of the lungs, making it difficult to breathe.

Through the course of the study, scientists assessed the vitamin D intake in occupational asthma patients and its relation with body mass index, co-morbidities related to vitamin D deficit, lung function and quality of life. Findings revealed a reduced vitamin D intake in both obese and non-obese asthma patients. Lower intake was found in mild asthma group compared to severe asthma group. Regression analysis revealed a different pattern in the asthma groups. The Impact score in irritant asthma indicated a stronger relationship with BMI while the symptom score in allergic asthma group was closely associated with the vitamin D intake.

The researchers concluded that the relation between obesity and vitamin D on clinical cores and lung function depended on the asthma phenotype.

The scientists also pointed at the need of nutritional interventions in all occupational asthma phenotypes. Future treatments need to take into consideration the achievement of daily recommended intake of vitamin D.

Here Are Some Foods That Are Packed With Vitamin D

Vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin, is crucial to support bone health and strong teeth. Vitamin D is essential in regulation and absorption of calcium in the body. It acts on cells and allows them to absorb calcium. Vitamin D deficiency may lead to back pain, increased risk of fractures and weaker teeth. The best way to load up on vitamin D is by being out in the sunlight, but there are many foods that are enriched with the vitamin too.

Here Are Some Vitamin D-Rich Foods:

Mushrooms

Fatty fish

Egg yolks

Cheese

Soy Milk

Load up on these foods and up your vitamin D intake naturally.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

