Are Your Calcium Deficient? Include These Calcium-Rich Foods In Your Diet

Our body is in a constant need of nutrient-fuelling to ensure it functions well on a regular basis. Nutrients like vitamins help your body to use energy from the food you eat; on the other hand, minerals are chemical elements that help regulate the body's processes. Of all the important nutrients, one of the most important ones is calcium, deficiency of which is known as hypocalcaemia. More than 99 percent of the calcium is said to be stored in our bones and teeth that support our skeletal function and structure. The rest of the calcium is utilised for other critical functions like blood vessel contraction and expansion, muscle contraction, and sending messages through the nervous system. Calcium deficiency occurs when calcium levels in the blood are low. Here's everything you need to know about calcium deficiency.

Symptoms of calcium deficiency

Some of the signs and symptoms of calcium deficiency may include:

Muscle problems

Extreme fatigue and lethargy

Painful premenstrual syndrome (PMS)

Dental problems

In severe cases, osteoporosis

Depression

Skin inflammation

Brittle nails

How much calcium do we need on a daily basis?

According to the Harvard Healthy School, women aged 50-years-old and younger require 1000 milligrams (mg) a day; whereas, women over 50 require 1200 milligrams (mg) of calcium per day. Men aged 70-years-old and younger requires 1000 milligrams and men above 70 require 1200 milligrams. It is best to consult your doctor to ensure the amount of calcium your body actually requires to avoid deficiency in the future.

Foods to include if you have calcium deficiency

The safest and easiest way to manage and prevent calcium deficiency is to add more calcium-rich foods in your diet. A few dietary changes can be helpful in keeping you healthy. Here are some essential foods that you need to add to prevent calcium deficiency or hypocalcaemia.

Dairy Products

Dairy Products Milk Sour cream Cheese Cottage cheese (paneer) Butter (homemade white butter) Yogurt

Fruits

Fruits Oranges grapefruit Blackcurrants Dried apricots Dried figs Guava Dates Papaya Kiwi Litchi Prunes Pineapples mulberries Berries

Vegetables

Vegetables Spinach Broccoli Celery Turnip greens Brussels sprouts Beetroot Kale Cabbage Cauliflower Mustard greens Carrots Zucchini Okra Asparagus Cucumber Sweet potatoes Radish Lettuce

Other Foods