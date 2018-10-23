Are Probiotics Good For Your Health? Find Out!

Probiotics have long been known for improving gut health, treating skin conditions and manage conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms. However, in a recent study published in the journal JAMA Medicine, probiotics may cause infections among those with poor-functioning immune systems. The researchers argue that many of the touted benefits are not sufficiently supported by scientific studies, casting doubt over their validity. Probiotics are found naturally in foods like yogurt, cheese and kimchi and have been defined as live micro-organisms that when administered in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit on the host, by World Health Organisation (WHO). They are mostly commonly found to restore natural balance of bacteria in the guts after periods of illness, when taking a course of antibiotics that might have irritated the stomach and intestines.

Some of the benefits of probiotics may include:

Probiotics have been shown to improve gut health, and help people with gastrointestinal disorders like constipation and IBS. The claims are that probiotics may help reduce bloating and flatulence in IBS sufferers. Some studies have claimed that they may also help fight episodes of diarrhoea. However, there is insufficient evidence to support the claim. Probiotics are known to boost the immunity system, especially during winters, further preventing people from developing certain health conditions. They are said to alleviate symptoms of lactose intolerance.

Who all should have probiotics?

The study suggests that people who have stronger immunity systems scan have probiotics so that it is safe for them to consume it. They should be taken at separate times of the day and in lesser quantity.

Potential risks of probiotics

While there are lesser known risks of consuming probiotics, there may be a few that have been listed below:

Excessive probiotics may cause increase in gas, bloating, constipation or thirst. These side effects may take a few days to disappear.

Some probiotics may contain biogenic amines that can cause headaches. Amines are known to excite the central nervous system, increase or decrease blood flow and trigger headaches.

Some compounds in probiotics may cause adverse reactions too. Somebody who is allergic to dairy, egg or soy may experience an allergic reaction.

Probiotics can also increase the chances of developing infections for some. The bacteria or yeasts found in probiotics can enter the blood stream and cause infections.

Be careful of what you eat and drink on a daily basis. If you are not sure, consult a doctor to check for any side effects that you experience.