Are High Saturated Dairy Products Bad For You? Here's What Science Says

According to the researchers, the findings not only support but also strengthen to a great extent, the growing body of evidence which suggests that dairy fat does not increase the risk of heart disease in older adults.
Contrary to the U.S. and U.K dietary guidelines that suggest people to consume low or no-fat dairy products, the surprising findings of the above mentioned study suggest that the sugar added to make reduced-fat dairy products palatable, could have long-term side effects, which may further lead to a person developing a heart disease.
However, in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle, it is imperative to maintain a balanced diet, which includes portions of good fats too. The good fats have their own set of pros and could possibly help you lose weight as well.