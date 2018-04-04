Anxiety May Be An Early Sign Of Alzheimer’s; Eat These Foods To Reduce The Symptoms

According to a study published in the American journal of Psychiatry, anxiety could be an early indicator of Alzheimer's disease. This disease is a neurodegenerative condition that causes the decline of cognitive function and the inability to carry out daily life activities. The researchers examined the association of brain amyloid beta and longitudinal measures of depression and depressive symptoms in cognitively normal, older adults.

For the study, participants included 270 community dwelling, cognitively normal men and women between 62 and 90 years old, with no active psychiatric disorders. Individuals underwent baseline imaging scans commonly used in studies of Alzheimer's disease, and annual assessments with the 30-item Geriatric Depression Scale, which is an assessment used to detect depression in older adults.

The results suggested that worsening anxious-depressive symptoms may be an early predictor of elevated amyloid beta levels and provide support for the hypothesis that emerging neuropsychiatric symptoms represent an early manifestation of preclinical Alzheimer's disease.

Anxiety is also one of the symptoms of depression; however, it can be reduced by tweaking your diet a little. Here are foods that you should add to your daily diet in order to reduce the symptoms of anxiety.

1. Blueberries

Blueberries are excellent sources of antioxidants that have numerous benefits to provide. They are also a good source of vitamin C, which is known to help combat anxiety and stress to a great extent.

2. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is believed to be a great source of antioxidants like polyphenols and flavonoids that are particularly known to lower blood pressure, making you feel much better.

3. Cashews

It is said that low levels of zinc are generally associated with both anxiety and depression. Cashews are a great source of zinc, which can help stave off anxiety.

4. Green tea

Green tea has amino acids that act as brain boosters. Having two to three cups of green tea can enhance the mental performance to a great extent.