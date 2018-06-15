Antipsychotic Drugs May Up Risk Of Diabetes And Obesity Among Adolescents: Study 

Antipsychotics, also known as neuroleptics or major tranquilizers, are a kind of medication primarily used to manage psychosis like delusions, hallucinations, or schizophrenia. According to a latest study, physicians need to maintain severe caution while prescribing antipsychotic drugs to children and adolescents. The researchers said that these drugs even for short-term, may trigger influences that could cause weight gain and the risk of developing diabetes.



Antipsychotic drugs are used to treat conditions such as pediatric-onset schizophrenia, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in many youths who do not respond to stimulant medications.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry said that using these drugs may increase the body fat and decrease the body's sensitivity to insulin, leading to the development of risk for diabetes.

"It is a challenge for clinicians because we know that antipsychotic medications can produce rapid improvements in disruptive behavioural symptoms in children, but not without serious health consequences," said lead investigator John W. Newcomer, psychiatrist and professor at Florida Atlantic University in US.

But, "if we do treat children with antipsychotics, we have to be diligent in monitoring body weight as well as blood sugar, cholesterol and triglyceride levels and then be prepared to change course if we see adverse medication effects that could increase long-term risk for diabetes, cardiovascular disease and other conditions," added Ginger E. Nicol, Associate Professor at the Washington University in US.

For the study the team included data from 144 youths, aged between 6 to 18, who were prescribed antipsychotic drugs to treat disruptive behaviour disorders. The team chose participants randomly. They received one of three antipsychotics -- aripiprazole, olanzapine or risperidone.

It was revealed that olanzapine drug produced the largest increase in body fat. After 12 weeks of treatment, the rate of those considered overweight or obese had risen to 46.5 per cent.

"We believe it is time to really hit the brakes on the common first line use of these medications in children with non-psychotic behaviour disorders and to implement more consistent front line use of behavioural treatment options that are available and effective," Newcomer said.



Diabetes Mellitus has emerged to be one of the most prevalent conditions faced by millions across the world. It is caused due to elevated sugar levels in the blood. Your diet can play key in managing diabetes. Here are some foods that have been known to show effective results.

1. Bitter gourd

Bitter gourd contains active substances that lend anti-diabetic properties like charantin which is known for its blood glucose-lowering effect and an insulin-like compound known as polypeptide-p. Drinking karela early morning on an empty stomach is very effective in regulating blood sugar levels.

2. Guava

Guava has a low glycemic index which is very important in a diabetes diet. It is also very rich in dietary fiber that ensures slow release of sugar. .

3. Tomatoes

Rich in lycopene, tomatoes are great for your heart. They also reduce blood pressure and the risk of heart complications associated with diabetes.Tomatoes are low-carb and also low in calories which make them a superfood for diabetics.

4. Beetroot

Beetroots are a rich source of vitamins, minerals, fiber, and phytonutrients - all of which help in managing diabetes. The natural sugars in beetroot don't get converted into glucose in the body too quickly which makes them good bet for diabetics.

5. Cherries

Cherries like blueberries contain anthocyanins that pump the cells insulin production. So include cherries as a part of your healthy diet, you can have them raw or top your oatmeal with them.

(With inputs IANS)



