Antacids, Antibiotics May Up Obesity Risk In Children: Foods To Manage Obesity

Antacids and antibiotics may alter the type and volume of gut bacteria that could increase the risk of obesity particularly if taken for longer periods in early childhood, says a new study.The structure of gut bacteria has been linked to various aspects of human health, including obesity,the researchers said.

For the study, researchers from Walter Reed National Military Medical in the US examined 333,353 infants among which nearly 46,993 children became obese.

Antibiotics or acid suppressants were associated with a heightened risk of obesity by the age of 3 -- the average age at which obesity was first identified in these children.

This was an observational study and did not establish any causal relationship. Obesity is fast becoming one of the most rampant medical concerns across the globe. In 2014, more than 1.9 billion adults were found to be overweight.



Consultant Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta, who was not part of the study, gave us some foods you should include in an ideal obesity diet to manage the condition better:

1. Whole grain and not processed cereals provide energy to sustain and grow and are also a major source of all essential nutrients. Stock up on whole grains like Bajra, Ragi, Maize and Jowar.

2. Invest in whole dals. Fill up your shelves with Rajma, Chana, Soy, Bhatt dals. Add these as sprouts or cook them for your meal at least once every two days.

3. Ensure 3 servings of seasonal vegetables per head and 2 of whole fruits per day. They provide both soluble and insoluble fibre in addition to vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

4. 15% of one's total calories come from visible Fats. Invisible sources include fatty meat, butter, ghee, cheese, lard, cream. Limit their use, Choose low fat milk, double toned

5. Do not skip meals. Eat three balanced meals. Take a standard dinner plate, fill ½ with vegetables, 1/3rd with cereal, 1/3rd with the protein, add 150 ml of milk/dahi/dessert. You have a healthy meal.

(With inputs IANS)

