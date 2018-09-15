Ajwain Water For Weight Loss: How Does The Wonder Beverage Help Cut Belly Fat

India's love affair with ajwain or carom seeds goes back centuries in time. Interestingly enough, ajwain is actually fruit pods renowned for its unique peppery and pungent flavour. Food write Marryam H. Reshii in her book 'Flavour of Spice' writes, "these tiny little seeds(which are technically, fruits) grow from plants that are cultivated in Punjab, Bengal and in south Deccan within India as well as in Egypt , Afghanistan , Iran and Pakistan." It is one of the very few spices that find a firm place in both our kitchens and medicine chests.Traditionally, ajwain seeds are seen as an effective remedy to beat bloating, gas and flatulence. Its volatile oil thymol is known to boost digestion. But did you know ajwain seeds are great for effective weight loss too? Here's what makes it effective



According to Dr. Nidhi Sawhney, practitionist at Nutri Advice, "Ajwain helps in digestion and absorption of food. Due to lesser fat storage, it ultimately leads to weight loss." Ajwain seeds is also known to increase metabolism. In the morning, half an hour before breakfast, if you chew on a spoonful of carom seeds you would be giving your metabolism a great start. If having the seeds direvtly is too pungent for you , you can mix them up in water and have ajwain water too.

Ajwain can help those on a weight loss regime





A healthy and smooth digestion is crucial for sustainable weight loss. When the food is not digested well, it hinders the elimination process too. Poor digestion would mean our body is not able to absorb and assimilate our nutrients properly, which would lead to build up of waste and toxins. This may lead to slowing down of the metabolic rate, which makes it more difficult to burn calories.

How to make ajwain water for weight loss:

Ajwain water (water infused with this spice) is very easy to make and would take barely 5 minutes. Just soak 2tsp of dry roasted Ajwain seeds in a cup of water overnight. You could boil this water, strain, wait for it to cool down and then have it, or simply mix the water well next morning, strain the water and have it on an empty stomach. In the mornings are metabolic rate is very high; this beverage could set the metabolism racing.

You can boil a tablespoon of ajwain seeds in a liter of water and sip on it throughout the day too to maximize its weight loss effects.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.