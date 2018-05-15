Air Pollution Exposure In The Womb May up BP Risk In Childhood: Study 

Air Pollution Exposure In The Womb May up BP Risk In Childhood: StudyÂ According to a latest study, exposure of babies to air pollution in the womb could increase risk of high blood pressure in childhood.

The findings published in the journal Hypertension, revealed that the fine particulate matter of 2.5 microns or less (PM2.5) which is a form of air pollution triggered by motor vehicles and the burning of oil, coal, and biomass, could enter the circulatory system and negatively affect the health of humans.

It was found that children who were exposed to high levels of fine-particulate pollution in the womb during the third trimester were 61 per cent more likely to have elevated systolic in childhood compared to those not as exposed.



"Ours is one of the first studies to show breathing polluted air during pregnancy may have a direct negative influence on the cardiovascular health of the offspring during childhood," said co-author Noel T. Mueller, Assistant Professor at Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health in Maryland, US.



The team examined 1,293 mothers and their children as part of the study. The blood pressure was measured and monitored at each childhood physical examination at three to nine years old.

Previous studies have already indicated that higher exposure to air pollution in the third trimester, when the weight gain in the fetal stage is most rapid, intervened in the weight gain process and influenced lower birth weight. However this study stated that the association with elevated blood pressure regardless of whether a child was of low, normal or high birth weight.

The researchers said that a woman's fine-particulate matter exposure before pregnancy was not associated with blood pressure in her offspring, thus providing evidence of the significant impact of in-utero exposure, the researcher added.

"These results reinforce the importance of reducing emissions of PM2.5 in the environment. Not only does exposure increase the risk of illness and death in those directly exposed, but it may also cross the placental barrier in pregnancy and affect fetal growth and increase future risks for high blood pressure," Mueller noted.

The air we breathe is loaded with pollutants hat upon entering the body could cause major damage. There are many steps that you could do to help your body deal with this onslaught, your diet being one. According to consultant nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta eating these foods may help build resistance against effects of air pollution.



1. Vitamin C: It is the single most potent antioxidant for our body. This water soluble vitamin is present throughout our body and it scavenges free radicals. Vitamin C also contributes to vitamin E regeneration. Lemons, oranges, parsley, turnip leaves are good sources to load up on for vitamin C.



2. Vitamin E: According to Dr. Rupali Dutta the fat soluble vitamin is the first line of defense against injury to human tissues. Fish, salmon, almonds, sunflower seeds, cloves, oregano are good sources of vitamin E.



3. Omega- 3 fats: Omega 3 fats are crucial to ensure proper heart health and lipid profile. Some of the best sources of omega 3 fatty acids are nuts and seeds like walnuts, chia seeds and flax seeds.



