After Saag Pizza, Misal Pizza Is The Latest Desi Experiment Haunting Foodies

A video featuring misal pizza is making the rounds online (Photo Credit: adis_food_voyage)

Some time ago, a viral video featuring saag on pizza took the internet by storm. Foodies flooded the comment section with remarks of disapproval. One person wrote, "You managed to offend both Indians and Italians" (Read full story here). More recently, another bizarre desi pizza has met with criticism online. This time, the topping is yet another popular Indian savoury dish: misal. This Maharashtrian delicacy - typically relished with pav - is a curry-like dish with veggies and beans. Wondering how this was transformed into a pizza topping?

In the video, we can see a person spreading a yellowish sauce on what looks to be a pizza base. They then sprinkle farsan, sev, matki (moth beans), coriander, onions and mozzarella cheese on top. They bake the pizza in the oven, cut it into equal pieces and then serve it to the customer. A side of misal "rassa" is provided with the pizza. According to the voiceover, this unique pizza can be found in Pune and costs Rs. 120. The X post contains a reel originally shared by @adis_food_voyage. Take a look at the complete video below:

The concept of "misal pav pizza" has received a lot of interest online. While a few people seemed curious to try this bizarre food combination, others were clearly against the idea. Read some of the reactions below:

This thing here muted my cravings for two of my favourite things. — Poorva (@beta_me_) November 28, 2023

I would try this .. overall combo of flavours are not at odds — Mubeena Barafwala (@insanelytedious) November 28, 2023

This person deserves to be jailed fr — Dr. Falak (@fa_luck7) November 28, 2023

I don't want to die at the hands of 2 Cultures at the same time. 🤣🤣 — Siddhant Das (@siddhantdas33) November 28, 2023

Im so hungry i'd eat this regardless how awful the idea is 😭 — Maeve (@fishbiriyani) November 28, 2023

This is ugh — Rajeshwari 🇮🇳 (@matkewali) November 29, 2023

Pizza seems to be a common subject of food experiments. From snake meat to Oreos, several unconventional pizza toppings have gone viral in the past. While some have divided the Internet, others have met with nothing but criticism. Check out some of them here.

