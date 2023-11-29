Viral Now: Bodybuilder Or Croissant? 'Make It More' ChatGPT Trend Takes Internet By Storm

The "Make It More" ChatGPT trend has gone viral (Photo Credit: X/ venturetwins)
The use of AI-powered tools has allowed people to bring their imagination to life in new and interesting ways. From written content to visual designs, AI is revolutionising different creative fields. Recently, a trend called "make it more" using ChatGPT has taken the internet by storm. It is about asking the AI tool to generate a particular image and then enhance a particular aspect of it through successive prompts. While this can be applied to a wide range of ideas and fields, a few foodie-related ones have caught our interest.
Also Read: Viral Now: AI Artwork Featuring Fruit-Themed Furniture Wins Over Internet
An interesting foodie comparison has been drawn among the collection of these viral images. One of the posts shows a "bodybuilder that gets progressively more muscular". What has caught people's attention is the last picture, which visualises his muscles like a croissant!
This has led to much amusement online. Read how people reacted here:
Other types of examples have received interest too. One of the posts shows a bowl of ramen becoming "progressively spicier". The X post showcases four images. The first looks like a regular bowl of ramen. The second has more chillies, while the reddish hues in the image are also deepened. The third image shows a fiery bowl of ramen - with flames engulfing the dish on all sides. The last one emphasizes the heat and spice to the ultimate level, as you can see below.
Another X user has shared a similar series of images. In this post, the delicacy under consideration is biryani. As you compare the pictures, you see a "spicy biryani" gradually turning into "out-of-the-world spiciest biryani". Take a look at it below:
A third mouth-watering post features a decadently loaded burger. The X user stated that she started with a prompt that instructed ChatGPT to "create an image of a mouthwatering cheeseburger". She then asked it to “make it even more delicious”. Thus, the patty of the first burger has a simple topping of tomatoes and pickles. In the images that follow, these are replaced by more "extravagant ingredients" like black truffles and caviar. Check them out below:
Have you tried your hand at this viral ChatGPT trend? Let us know in the comments below.
Also Read: Artist Uses AI To Cover Buildings In Pasta, "When Can We Move In?" Asks Internet