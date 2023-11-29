Viral Now: Bodybuilder Or Croissant? 'Make It More' ChatGPT Trend Takes Internet By Storm

The "Make It More" ChatGPT trend has gone viral (Photo Credit: X/ venturetwins)

The use of AI-powered tools has allowed people to bring their imagination to life in new and interesting ways. From written content to visual designs, AI is revolutionising different creative fields. Recently, a trend called "make it more" using ChatGPT has taken the internet by storm. It is about asking the AI tool to generate a particular image and then enhance a particular aspect of it through successive prompts. While this can be applied to a wide range of ideas and fields, a few foodie-related ones have caught our interest.

Also Read: Viral Now: AI Artwork Featuring Fruit-Themed Furniture Wins Over Internet

An interesting foodie comparison has been drawn among the collection of these viral images. One of the posts shows a "bodybuilder that gets progressively more muscular". What has caught people's attention is the last picture, which visualises his muscles like a croissant!

A bodybuilder that gets progressively more muscular, from u/savatrebien pic.twitter.com/xAfQDCRfGM — Justine Moore (@venturetwins) November 27, 2023

This has led to much amusement online. Read how people reacted here:

The last one is Croissant Man



🥐 — Sam (@samgeremew) November 27, 2023

This is a metaphor right?



All Exercise and Fitness paths lead to Carbs/Bread 🥐in the end. — Vishal Yesudas (@VishalYesudas) November 27, 2023

So when you get super-jacked you become a croissant? 😂 — Darrell Lerner (@DarrellLerner) November 27, 2023

I once knew a guy who was incredibly muscular but super flakey. — God Almaxi 🟠 (@GodAlmaxi) November 27, 2023

CroissFit — Kevin Chen (@kchenswe) November 27, 2023

Suddenly I just feel like eating croissants than become one 🤣 — Ghost Pepper (@ghost_pepper108) November 27, 2023

Other types of examples have received interest too. One of the posts shows a bowl of ramen becoming "progressively spicier". The X post showcases four images. The first looks like a regular bowl of ramen. The second has more chillies, while the reddish hues in the image are also deepened. The third image shows a fiery bowl of ramen - with flames engulfing the dish on all sides. The last one emphasizes the heat and spice to the ultimate level, as you can see below.

Obsessed with the new “make it more” trend on ChatGPT.



You generate an image of something, and then keep asking for it to be MORE.



For example - spicy ramen getting progressively spicier 🔥 (from u/dulipat) pic.twitter.com/UitZh8tLR0 — Justine Moore (@venturetwins) November 27, 2023

Another X user has shared a similar series of images. In this post, the delicacy under consideration is biryani. As you compare the pictures, you see a "spicy biryani" gradually turning into "out-of-the-world spiciest biryani". Take a look at it below:

Here is a take on "make it more" on #chatgpt for spicy biryani to out of the world spiciest biryani. pic.twitter.com/nfIoR9a2e6 — pramod kumar (@pramod_d) November 27, 2023

A third mouth-watering post features a decadently loaded burger. The X user stated that she started with a prompt that instructed ChatGPT to "create an image of a mouthwatering cheeseburger". She then asked it to “make it even more delicious”. Thus, the patty of the first burger has a simple topping of tomatoes and pickles. In the images that follow, these are replaced by more "extravagant ingredients" like black truffles and caviar. Check them out below:

Started with a simple prompt: create an image of a mouthwatering cheeseburger



Then I kept asking it “make it even more delicious”. The ingredients kept getting more extravagant; ingredients in ALT. pic.twitter.com/rLtKYbaSIy — Lizelle van Vuuren (@lizelle) November 27, 2023

Have you tried your hand at this viral ChatGPT trend? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Artist Uses AI To Cover Buildings In Pasta, "When Can We Move In?" Asks Internet