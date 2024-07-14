'From Healthy To Unhealthy': This Video Of Stuffed Idli Is Making The Internet Cringe

The making of stuffed idli failed to impress foodies. Photo Credit: Instagram/@_.foodie_insaan._

When discussing South Indian dishes, Idli tops the list. This delicacy is a hit, and we can't agree more. From podi idli to oats idli, everyone has their favourite version of this dish. Well, in this era of unconventional food fusions, even this classic dish has not been spared. We have all seen bizarre food videos featuring apple idli, burger idli, or idli pattice. Now, a new addition to this trend is stuffed idli. What is it stuffed with? Let us walk you through the latest video making rounds on Instagram.

First, a street-side vendor places a damp cloth on top of an idli tray. Then, he adds a bit of idli batter onto it and layers it with tandoori sauce, chopped onions, tomatoes, capsicum, corn, more tandoori sauce, white sauce, and another layer of idli batter. The tray is then placed in an oven for 7-8 minutes. Once the idli is cooked through, it is removed from the oven and served on a paper plate. The caption read, “Stuffed idli in Nagpur.”

The video has clocked 1.2 million views. OG idli lovers did not seem happy with this unique creation.

A user commented, “Idli ko idli rehne do baba. [Let idli be idli, my friend.]”

Another one added, “From healthy to unhealthy.”

A person wrote, “Kapade ki halat dekh k hi ulati aisa ho raha hai [Just looking at the condition of the cloth used is making me nauseous.]”

“Bhai ne idli ko idli Rakha hi nhi hai kuch aur hai yeh. [Brother hasn't left idli as just idli; it's something else entirely.],” read a comment.

Someone said, “Aisi bhi kya mazburi hai bhai Jo logon ko aise khana pad raha. [What compulsion is there, brother, that people have to eat like this?]”

Would you ever dare to try this stuffed idli?