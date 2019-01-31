Aerobics May Delay Age-Related Cognitive Decline: Eat These Foods To Boost Memory Power

According to a recent study, published in the journal Neurology, aerobics can even prevent or slow the appearance of at least some age-related cognitive changes, in young and middle-aged adults. Any type of cardiovascular conditioning that includes physical activities like running, cycling, swimming or walking is termed as an aerobic exercise. The study was conducted on 132 adult participants aged between 20 and 67.



"Executive function usually peaks around age 30 and I think that aerobic exercise is good at rescuing lost function, as opposed to increasing performance in those without a decline," said Yaakov Stern, faculty member from the Taub Institute of Columbia University in the US.



All the participants were analysed for executive function, processing speed, language, attention and episodic memory before being assigned to groups and were re-examined on 12th week and then on 24th weeks. After a period of 24 weeks, a significant improvement was observed in executive function in the aerobics group for participants of all ages.



As per the findings of the study, aerobics training increased executive function as well like planning and problem-solving abilities, and cognitive processes important for reasoning. The researchers also found that older the participant is, greater the improvement in executive function. However, there were a few limitations of the study as the researchers concluded that aerobics did not improve cognitive function in processing speed, language, attention or episodic memory for participants of any age.



Here Is A List Of 3 Foods That You Can Eat To Boost Your Memory Power:



Turmeric



Turmeric's health-benefiting properties are aplenty. Its potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound, curcumin is linked to increased memory power and also development of new and healthy brain cells.



Fish



An abundantly rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, consumption of fish is known to slow down age-related mental decline. The omega-3s are used by the brain to build nerve cells, which further boosts memory.



Broccoli



Broccoli comes brimming with antioxidants and vitamin K, which happens to be a fat soluble vitamin that is essential for formation of sphingolipids, a type of fat that is packed into the brain.



So, make these foods a part of your daily meals and curries and get going.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

