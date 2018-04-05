Abstaining From Social Media May Help Cut Down Stress: Try These Foods Too

Have you been too stressed out lately? Taking a break from Facebook may help. According to a latest study published in the Journal of Social Psychology, taking a short break could help stave off stress. However, deleting the social networking account may make people feel more unsatisfied with their life.

The researchers from the University of Queensland in Australia investigated the effects of a short break from Facebook on a person's stress and well-being and found rather positive results. A break of just 5 days was found to reduce a person's level of the stress hormone cortisol.

Participants in the study showed an improvement in physiological stress by giving up Facebook, they also reported lower feelings of well-being. They felt more unsatisfied with life and considered resuming their accounts and social media activity.

For the study, the researchers involved two groups of active users of Facebook, with one group instructed to stay off Facebook for five days and the other group using the social networking site as normal.

The 138 participants in the study were made to provide saliva samples at the beginning and end of the study to measure changes in their cortisol levels. The mixed results could be possible due to a mix of reasons.

While people's cortisol took a dip after cutting down facebook, but people's own ratings of their stress did not change - perhaps because they were not aware their stress had gone down. They felt less content with their lives - from the resulting social disconnection, but their cortisol levels had a different story to tell. Periodic breaks from favourite social media platforms may help a great deal to cut back on stress.

tress and anxiety has got a lot to do with your lifestyle and diet. And most of it could be reversed by just eating well, getting a good sleep and indulging in some form of exercise daily.

Here are some foods that you can eat to beat stress naturally.

1. Lentils

Packed with vitamin B which is known to reduce fatigue and tiredness, lentils can work wonders to rev up your energy levels, while combating pre-existing stress and anxiety.

2. Banana

Bananas are rich in vitamin C which is an effective stress fighting nutrient. Bananas also help repair cell damage caused due to stress.

3. Yogurt

The calcium content of yogurt can help cut down stress effectively. It also has good bacteria that kill anxiety and depression. Have them with your meals or blend it in your smoothies, but don't forget to have yogurt as much as possible

4. Coconut

Coconut contains medium chain fats that improve our mental health and cut down negativity. Did you know, that the scent of the coconut is also known to have a psychological effect that helps reduce anxiety and slows out heart rate.

5. Oats

A bowl of oats and some fresh fruits finished off with a drop of honey right in the morning will keep your mood swings in place. Oat meal boosts positive energy as it is considered to be a serotonin enhancer, also known as the happiness hormone.