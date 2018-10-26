Reducing Weight And Quitting Smoking May Reduce Stroke Risk ; Diet Tips To Keep Healthy

According to the journal BMJ, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, which includes quitting smoking and reducing weight, can help people at high genetic risk to decrease their chance of suffering a stroke. The study showed that the risk of stroke was 35 percent high among those at high genetic risk as compared to those at low genetic risk, irrespective of lifestyle. However, an unfavourable lifestyle was associated with a 66 percent increased risk of stroke compared with a favourable lifestyle, and this increased risk was present within any genetic risk category. A high genetic risk combined with an unfavourable lifestyle profile was associated with a more than two-fold increased risk of stroke compared with a low genetic risk and a favourable lifestyle.

For the study, researchers included over three lakh white men and women aged between 40 and 73 years who had no history of stroke or heart attack. Adherence to a healthy lifestyle was based on four factors; which included, non-smoker, diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and fish, not overweight or obese, and regular physical exercise.

Among the lifestyle factors, the most significant associations were seen for smoking and being overweight or obese, as per the researchers. Moreover, the observational study drew no firm conclusions about cause and effect.

In order to maintain a healthy lifestyle, you must include a healthy diet too. Here are some diet tips that you should definitely follow in your daily life to keep healthy.

1. Up your water consumption

If you wish to stay healthy, the topmost priority is to keep yourself hydrated. A dehydrated body can be a cause of many health problems. Not only drinking water will keep you hydrated and improve how your body functions, it will also help you maintain the optimum amount of body weight.

2. Fill up on fibre

Fibre is found in healthy foods including fresh vegetables and fruits, beans and whole grains. Eating more fibre-rich foods may help you lose weight and manage it well. Load up on nuts and seeds, vegetables, fruits, and whole grains.

3. Ditch sugar

It is always good to ditch sugar, especially added sugar that's added in candy, soda, and baked goods. These products do not add any nutrient to the body and can harm your overall health. Also, stay away from foods labelled as 'healthy' or 'organic' as they can be high in sugar.

4. Have a protein-rich breakfast

Include protein rich breakfast like eggs, poha, oats, et al to kick-start your day on a healthy note. Protein helps boost your metabolism and keeps your fuller for longer, further preventing you from overeating and unhealthy bingeing.