9 Natural Tips and Tricks To Help Sleep Better in 2018

And just like that here comes an end to 2017. For quite a few of us, it may not have been the best of years in terms of health and diet, which took a direct toll on our sleep. The stress of professional and personal commitments did its share of damage on our good night sleep too. Many of us didn't take the condition too seriously and that is one of the biggest blunders you committed in the year gone by. Make sure you don't do that same in the year that's knocking on the door. Why you ask? Because going without adequate sleep or irregular sleeping patterns carries with it both short- and long-term consequences. It can cause irritability, hamper your focus and brain power, amount to weight gain and in worse cases also trigger depression.Here are some common mistakes that could be ruining your sleep and must be stopped now.Yes, coffee and tea are great ways to start your morning but it is a strict no-no after dinner. Caffeine blocks the action of a natural brain chemical called adenosine that signals your brain to feel tired and induces drowsiness, thereby keeping your brain active when it should be powering down.Chain smokers or people who smoke often tend to have very light sleep and reduced amounts of Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.They also have a tendency to wake up after every 3 or 4 hours due to nicotine withdrawal.Indulging in other activities prevents your brain from recognizing your bed as a place to sleep. If you must catch up with activities like reading, staring in your mobile screens or cuddling with your pet , go into some other room, and come back, thereby signaling your brain that the bed is where you need to sleep.Over stuffing or eating too close to your bed time can increase the risk of heartburn and indigestion, making it harder to fall asleep. Experts warn against bed time munchies as well.Chronic lack of shut-eye is negatively affecting many aspects of our health. But you don't need to develop a cold feet just as yet. Here are some foods that may help induce better sleep.Ashwagandha is known to promote sound sleep. Researchers have found an active compound known as triethylene glycol, which works wonders to induce sleep. Ashwagandha treats people from their daily woes such as anxiety, stress and exhaustion.Bananas can help bring a satisfying sleep as they contain good amounts of magnesium and potassium- both of which are known to be muscle relaxants. They are also packed with good carbohydrates that make you feel sleepy.Flaxseeds are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium and tryptophan. Magnesium is a muscles relaxant, tryptophan helps in releasing serotonin, the pleasure hormone and omega-3 fatty acids are known to reduce instances of anxiety and depression.Almonds are dense with magnesium that will help you catch more quality sleep. Besides this, they help in regulating your blood sugar levels while sleeping.Milk is a known sleep supporter, as it contains tryptophan, an amino acid that converts into serotonin. Serotonin is known to induce calming effects in the brain.Eat these foods at least 45 minutes to an hour before bedtime. Moreover, a head massage or soaking your feet in hot water for a couple of minutes helps to relax nerves and muscles.Keep these smart tips and tricks in mind and sleep better in 2018