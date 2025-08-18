<i>2018</i> Director Jude Anthany Joseph To Direct Film On MV Kairali Mystery

2018 director Jude Anthany Joseph announced his ambitious next film, titled MV Kairali-The Enduring Mystery, on Monday. Inspired from the book The Master Mariner, the film is an attempt to dissect the mystery over the disappearance of the modern bulk carrier MV Kairali on June 30, 1979 after sailing from Goa.

What's Happening

Jude Anthany Joseph shot to fame after his directorial 2018 was chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars in 2024. However, it failed to make it to the Oscars.

His next film is titled MV Kairali-The Enduring Mystery. The script of the film has been written by Jude, American writer James Wright, and Josy Joseph, writer-journalist and founder of Confluence Media.

The film has largely drawn inspiration from the book The Master Mariner on MV Kairali's Captain, Mariadas Joseph, written by his son, Lt. Col. Thomas Joseph (Retd.).

Both the English and Malayalam editions of The Master Mariner, published by Azhimukham Books, will be released in Kochi on August 25.

In a press release, Jude said his film will bring a cinematic closure to the never-ending mystery.

"If it had not disappeared, MV Kairali and its possible achievements would have been a crowning glory in the long maritime history of Kerala and a matter of immense pride for each of us. However, in a matter of a few days, everything changed; fifty-one lives disappeared, and numerous families were thrust into permanent turmoil. Many people have spent their entire lives in the hope that their loved ones will one day return.

"No government and no system can compensate for their losses. By adapting the story of MV Kairali into a film, I hope that my humble efforts will provide some relief to those families, offering reassurance that not everyone has forgotten their people. The movie will also be our tribute to those aboard MV Kairali. I hope that the movie will provide at least a cinematic closure to the never-ending search," the director said in a statement.

What Happened To MV Kairali?

MV Kairali, a modern bulk carrier made in Norway and owned by Kerala Shipping Corporation, set sail from Goa on June 30, 1979, with tonnes of iron ore and 51 people, including a woman and her young child, aboard.

The ship disappeared after a last message was received on July 3, 1979, as it headed to Djibouti, from where it was scheduled to leave for the final destination, Rostock, in East Germany.

The turmoil that ensued after the disappearance of the carrier was largely felt in Kerala, from where 23 of those on board the bulk carrier belonged.

According to the press release, people, who were left behind, refused to accept bureaucratic callousness. Following their relentless pressures, a high-stakes investigation was deployed to unearth the layers of political, corporate, and international intrigue spanning continents.

In A Nutshell

Jude Anthany Joseph of 2018 fame will direct a film on the disappearance of the modern bulk carrier MV Kairali, which dominated national headlines for years.