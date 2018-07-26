71% Indians Suffer From Poor Muscle Health: 5 Protein Rich Foods 

Muscle health is often not given the due attention it deserves. It is often seen to be an area of relevance for athletes or gym enthusiasts, but such is not the case. Poor muscle strength could pave way for bone related ailments like osteoporosis and arthritis. If the findings of a latest study are to be believed muscle health of seven out of 10 Indians is poor.

"As per the study, 71 per cent Indians suffer from poor muscle health and need to gain muscle mass. Poor muscle mass could lead to impaired muscle function, fatigue and poor metabolic health," said the joint study conducted by InBody and Ipsos.

"Not many Indians know about its overall impact on health and wellness. Good muscle health is not only a key for an active lifestyle but also for carrying out our daily physical activities to maintain a healthy life," said the study.

The data collected from people across eight cities Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Patna and Hyderabad covering 1,243 people was examined in detail. The participants were a mix of working and non-working individuals of 30 to 55 years.

Lucknow was found to have the highest percentage of males and females having poor muscle mass, with 82 per cent males and 80 per cent females. Delhi-NCR had a lower percentage of people with poor muscle mass, with 64 per cent of both males and females.

The body protein level was also not particularly that strong. The trend was similar to that of the poor muscle mass levels.

"Nutrition and exercise have been shown to play a major role in improving muscle health. With reference to nutrition, one specific nutrient that plays a role in muscle health is protein. The present research acknowledges the importance of protein in daily diet and exercise to maintain good muscle health," it said.

The study emphasized upon the importance of protein. Proteins are called the building blocks of life. They ensure the provision of amino acids and stimulates protein synthesis. Dietary protein and specific amino acid ingestion largely raises muscle protein synthesis and inhibits protein breakdown.

Not just protein, for ideal muscle mass one also needs to engage in physical activities that stimulate muscle protein synthesis and good muscle health.

The proportion of Indians suffering from poor muscle health is a reminder that the country needs more awareness about the importance of muscle health and find out ways and means to address this issue.

"There is an urgent need to spread awareness about muscle health, role of adequate protein intake and exercise for a healthy life," it added.

Your organs, tissues, muscles and hormones are all made up of proteins. This is why they are known as the building blocks of life. Through your diet you may ensure you have enough protein to make sure your muscle health is optimum.



Here are top 5 foods that are rich in proteins:



1. Eggs: Eggs are the best source of bioavailable proteins. One large boiled egg contains almost no carbs and 13 gm of proteins. They are very versatile and can be included in a number of ways in your daily diet.

2. Walnuts: One of the healthiest nuts out there is the walnut, a 100-gm serving of which contains 15 gm of proteins. So, snack on these brain-shaped nuts for a protein kick.

3. Chickpeas: These high-fibre legumes are a hit with gym-goers as just a 100-gm serving of this healthy snack contains 19 gm of proteins. Moreover, 68% of the total carb content of chickpeas is fibre, which makes it a filling food.

4. Tofu: It's a favourite food among vegetarians and vegans. A 100-gm serving of tofucontains 9 gm of high-quality protein

5. Lentils: A 100-gm serving of boiled lentils contains 9 gm of protein. Moreover, the same amount of lentils also has 8 gm of dietary fibre.

(With inputs IANS)