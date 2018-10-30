7 Signs And Symptoms Of Vitamin D Deficiency; Foods To Load Up On

Vitamin D is an extremely important vitamin that is known to have powerful effects on several systems throughout our body. Critical to our dental, bone and overall health, vitamin D is responsible for the absorption of crucial minerals like calcium, magnesium and phosphate, and other biological effects. Also known as sunshine vitamin, vitamin D is produced in your skin in response to sunlight. It is a fat-soluble vitamin that includes vitamins D-1, D-2 and D-3. This vitamin is most vital for facilitating normal immune system function and is important for normal growth and development of bones and teeth, as well as improved resistance against diseases. Moreover, it is known to boost weight loss, reduce symptoms of depression, and keeps the body's functionality in check. However, if not taken care of, vitamin D deficiency can wreak havoc on your health. We tell you some important signs and symptoms of vitamin D deficiency that you need to look out for.

(Also Read: Benefits Of Vitamin D: Here's Why You Should Load Up On The Sunshine Vitamin)

Vitamin D deficiency: Signs and symptoms

Vitamin D deficiency is one of the most common health problems faced. According to the NCBI, vitamin D deficiency affects almost 50 percent of the population worldwide. An average daily intake of 10-20 micrograms is adequate for individuals, as suggested by the US Institute of Medicine.

(Also Read: Know The Stark Differences Between Calcium And Vitamin D)

There are many factors that can lead to vitamin D deficiency:

Using excess of sunscreen and blocking the sunlight to reach your skin.

Residing in an area that has high percentage of pollution.

Spending more time indoors.

Not eating vitamin D-rich foods.

Living in buildings that block sunlight.

Signs and symptoms of vitamin D deficiency

Tiredness, aches and pain and general sense of not feeling too well. Severe pain in the bone and muscles or general weakness that may cause difficulty in climbing the stairs or getting up from the floor or a low-chair or something as simple as walking till a stretch. In severe cases, fracture, especially in your thighs, pelvis and hips. Excessive hair loss. Wounds that take a lot of time to heal. Depression symptoms. Having digestive issues.

(Also Read: 5 Things You Must Do To Prevent Vitamin D Deficiency)

Vitamin D-Rich Foods

While one can get vitamin D by being exposed to sunlight, there are certain foods that are said to be rich in vitamin D and calcium. We list out some essential vitamin D-rich foods that you should definitely add in your diet.

Vitamin D Rich Foods Fatty fish like tuna, mackerel, salmon Egg yolks Soy milk Dairy products milk, curd, et al Mushrooms cereals Cheese Orange juice Cocoa

Make sure you have enough vitamin D-rich foods in order to lead a healthy life. Consult a doctor if you see these symptoms to ensure proper medications and advice.