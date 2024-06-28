7 Fried Indian Snacks That Make Weekends Indulgent And Monsoon Rains Enjoyable

Indian cuisine includes a range of snacks.

The pitter-patter of rain on the windowpane, a steaming cup of chai, and a plate of hot, crispy fritters - the monsoon season in India is a sensory experience unlike any other. It's a time for cosying up indoors, indulging in comfort food, and letting the delicious aromas chase away the chill. And what better companions for a rainy weekend than a selection of fried desi delights, perfectly capturing the essence of the season?

From savoury fritters bursting with vegetables to sweet treats dipped in fragrant syrups, this list explores seven classic Indian fried foods that are guaranteed to please your taste buds and warm your soul during the monsoon.

Also Read: 7 Comfort Foods From Around The World To Try This Monsoon Season

Here Are 7 Indian Fried Snacks You Can Enjoy The Monsoon Rains With:

1. Pakora

Pakoras, or fritters, are the undisputed kings of monsoon snacking. This versatile dish allows you to transform your favourite vegetables - be it potatoes, onions, cauliflower, or a colourful mix - into crispy, golden bites. The beauty of pakoras lies in their simplicity. A chickpea flour batter, seasoned with fragrant spices like cumin, coriander, and chilli powder, coats the chosen vegetables, which are then deep-fried to perfection. The result? A delightful textural contrast: a crisp exterior yielding to soft, cooked vegetables within. Pair your pakoras with a tangy green chutney or a cooling yoghurt-based dip for a truly satisfying monsoon experience.



Monsoon Tip: Elevate your pakoras by adding a twist! Finely chopped green chillies or grated cheese in the batter add a delightful kick, while chopped fresh herbs like coriander or mint bring a burst of freshness.



2. Samosa

Samosas are another monsoon staple, offering a more substantial and flavourful bite. These triangular pockets of flaky, golden pastry encase a savoury filling typically made with spiced potatoes and peas. Samosas are best enjoyed piping hot, with a side of mint chutney and tamarind chutney for a symphony of sweet, sour, and spicy flavours.

Monsoon Tip: Feeling adventurous? Try regional variations of samosas! From the Keema samosas of North India, filled with spiced minced meat, to the vegetable-stuffed Singhara samosas of Bihar, there's a samosa to satisfy every craving.

Also Read: Monsoon Diet: 5 Expert Diet Tips To Stay Healthy With Strong Immunity During The Rainy Season

Samosa is a classic Indian snack.

3. Onion Bhajis

Onion bhajis are a celebration of the humble onion, transformed into a crispy, golden delight. Thinly sliced onions are dipped in a spiced gram flour batter and deep-fried, resulting in a bhaji that's light, airy, and absolutely addictive. The sweetness of the caramelized onions contrasts beautifully with the savoury, slightly spicy exterior. Onion bhajis are perfect for a quick snack or as an accompaniment to a larger meal.



Monsoon Tip: For an extra layer of flavour, add a squeeze of lemon juice to the batter. This not only enhances the taste but also helps the onions retain their crispness.



4. Methi Pakora

Methi pakoras are a delightful twist on the classic pakora, offering a burst of flavour and a touch of health. Fresh fenugreek leaves (methi) are the star of the show, dipped in a gram flour batter seasoned with carom seeds (ajwain) and deep-fried. The result is a light and crispy pakora with a distinct bitterness from the fenugreek leaves, balanced by the warmth of the ajwain. Methi pakoras are not only delicious but also a good source of iron and dietary fibre.

Monsoon Tip: For a truly unique flavour, add chopped green chillies or grated ginger to the batter for a touch of heat and zing.



5. Aloo Tikki

Aloo tikkis are a beloved street food that can be easily recreated at home for a monsoon treat. Boiled potatoes are mashed with spices, shaped into patties, and then coated with breadcrumbs or semolina before being shallow-fried. The result is a crispy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside patty that can be enjoyed on its own or dressed up into a full-fledged meal. Serve your aloo tikkis with chutney, yoghurt, chopped onions, and a sprinkling of chaat masala for a street-side experience right in your kitchen.



Monsoon Tip: Don't have breadcrumbs or semolina? No problem! Use crushed potato chips or even leftover rice flakes for a delicious and textural coating on your aloo tikkis.



6. Dahi Vada

While most monsoon treats are hot and fried, dahi vada offers a cool and refreshing contrast. Soft, fluffy lentil vadas (made from urad dal) are dunked in chilled, creamy yoghurt flavoured with cumin and mint chutney. The result is a delightful interplay of textures and temperatures - the coolness of the yoghurt against the warmth of the vadas, and the soft vadas soaking up the flavorful yoghurt. Dahi vadas are perfect for a light snack or as a side dish to balance out a heavier monsoon meal.



Monsoon Tip: Take your dahi vadas a step further by adding shredded beetroot or carrots to the lentil batter for a vibrant and nutritious twist.



7. Jalebi

No monsoon indulgence is complete without a touch of sweetness. Jalebis are vibrant orange spirals of deep-fried batter, soaked in a fragrant sugar syrup. The key to perfect jalebis lies in the fermentation of the batter, which gives them a unique tang that complements the sweetness of the syrup. Jalebis are best enjoyed warm and gooey, offering a delightful end to your monsoon-snacking journey.



Monsoon Tip: Feeling fancy? Drizzle your jalebis with melted white chocolate or chopped nuts for an extra decadent treat.



So, this monsoon season, ditch the guilt and embrace the joy of crispy, flavorful and classic Indian fried snacks.

