600 Pizzas, 2 Gallons Of Liquid Gold: The 70-Dish Oscars 2026 After-Party Full Menu

Famed chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck and his team of 75 savoury chefs, 45 pastry chefs, and 325 front-of-house staff and managers are all set with a delicious menu to serve Hollywood's elite at the exclusive after-party following the 2026 Oscars ceremony.

The feast, served at the Governors Ball, marks the 32nd year that Puck and his team have been at the helm of the official post-Oscars celebration's culinary offerings.

The glamorous guests, Puck noted, are often famished by the time they arrive at the glittering after-party.

Innovative Additions To The 2026 Oscars Menu

This year's spread includes a lavish selection of over 70 dishes.

Among the standout additions are a live izakaya station offering Japanese-style pub fare, and an Italian gelato machine serving freshly churned ice cream.

Highlights Of The Oscars 2026 Menu

The menu this year includes 600 home-made pizzas, 3,000 artichoke agnolotti, and 2,000 mini chocolate Oscar statuettes dusted in gold. The chocolate Oscar spraying station will use two gallons of 24-carat liquid gold.

"It's all about the quality of the ingredients and the quality of the dishes," Puck explained, reported the Independent UK. "We have to cook for 1,500 people. We keep it simple. We don't need ten sauces with it."

Puck estimates the kitchen will also utilise approximately 200 pounds (91 kg) of dry-aged ribeye, 300 pounds (136 kg) of house-smoked salmon, 30 pounds (14 kg) of Kaluga caviar, 500 pounds (227 kg) of wild mushrooms, 200 pounds (91 kg) of Nishiki rice, and 400 pounds (181 kg) of cheeses.

Elegance And Comfort Combine In Oscars 2026 Menu

"Comfort food is always the people's favourite food, like our chicken pot pie, smoked salmon pizza, our macaroni and cheese, or the mini Wagyu burgers," Puck shared at a preview event earlier in the week.

He admitted that excessive innovation may not always please the guests. "I did some parties saying, 'I'm tired of making the pizzas,' and they ate our stuff, and they said, 'Wolfgang, where's your pizza station?'"

1,700 Bottles Of Champagne To Celebrate

Once guests know what they want to eat, they'll have plenty of choices for what to drink, including 1,700 bottles of champagne to fill some 7,000 glasses. "They'll be enjoying our wines," said Prince Robert of Luxembourg, president and CEO of Domaine Clarence Dillon, quoted abc7. "We're a subplot, if you will, or a supporting actor to an extraordinary celebration."

Puck added that all leftover food will be distributed at Los Angeles' Skid Row - an area with a large homeless population.