6 Foods Diabetics Must Include In Their Daily Diet

A report published by The Lancet Diabetes Endocrinology last year, claimed that developed states with higher GDP are at greater risk of diabetes. The increasing prevalence of diabetes risk in India too has become a matter of serious debate in the health and nutrition circuit of the country. The study said that overall prevalence of diabetes in all 15 states of India was a whopping 7.3%. The prevalence was found to be higher in urban areas than in the rural. Diabetes was most prevalent in Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and West Bengal.

The numbers are grim and calls for necessary action on both private and public levels. Diabetes is a group of diseases that result in too much sugar in the blood (high blood glucose). Your diet forms an important aspect of diabetes management. Make sure you eat regular, healthy and well-balanced meals. Including these foods in your diet may help too.

1. Bitter gourd



Bitter gourd contains active substances that lend anti-diabetic properties like charantin which is known for its blood glucose-lowering effect and an insulin-like compound known as polypeptide-p. The best way to consume it is to have fresh bitter gourd juice early morning on an empty stomach.

2. Whole grains



Whole grains like barley and oats are full of fibre which digests slowly to keep you blood sugar from spiking suddenly. Consuming whole grains regularly helps in preventing weight gain which is a big risk factor for diabetes.

3. Flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds



Flaxseed contains large amounts of an insoluble fibres. Flaxseeds help in reducing the chances of heart complications and also the risk of strokes linked with diabetes. Keep a handful of pumpkin seeds with you to fight cravings for fatty and sugary foods.

4. Guava



Guava has a low glycemic index score and is very rich in dietary fiber that helping in treating constipation which is a common complaint people with diabetes have.

5. Tomatoes

Rich in lycopene, tomatoes are great for your heart. They also reduce blood pressure and the risk of heart complications associated with diabetes. Tomatoes are packed with Vitamin C, Vitamin A and potassium. They are low-carb and also low in calories which make them a superfood for diabetics.

6. Beetroot

Beetroots are a rich source of vitamins, minerals, fiber, and phytonutrients - all of which help in managing diabetes. When consumed the natural sugars in beetroot don't get converted into glucose in the body too quickly which makes them good for diabetics.

These foods could help you manage your diabetes better. Regular physical activity and exercise is also essential to keep the glucose in check.



