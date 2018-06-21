6 Best Breakfast Ideas For Losing Weight

Nothing is as important as kick-starting your day with a wholesome breakfast. Whether you are a morning person or not, a plateful of nutritious delights can lift your mood, keeping you energised through the day and helps you lose weight in a healthy way. While we love to begin the day with yummy ghee laden parathas, cheese toasts, fried eggs, et al, they are best when eaten occasionally. It is important to eat healthy and light that can help boost metabolism and give your body the much needed dose of nutrients to carry out vital functions. During those eight to nine hours of sleep at night, your body continues to run its functions and use up all the energy produced during the day. A healthy breakfast can also keep you fuller for longer and prevent you from binge-eating.

If you looking to lose weight and start your mornings in a healthy way, then we have compiled some breakfast options that are not just healthy but also delicious. Here's a list that may help:

1. Quinoa Pancakes

Give a healthy spin to your morning breakfast with this easy-to-make quinoa pancakes. Don't forget to top it with some fresh fruits and ensure a healthy kick-start to your day.

2. Mixed sprouts

Sprouted legumes and seeds comprise a greater amount of fibre, protein, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Since these are rich in fibre, they are easy to digest and allow a slow release of sugars into the bloodstream, keeping you full for hours.

3. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is another great breakfast option that's rich in fibre, which keeps you fuller for longer, thereby preventing hunger pangs and binge-eating. Oatmeal is also a slow-release carbohydrate. Eating this about three hours before exercise has been shown to burn more fat.

4. Spinach pancakes

This wholesome meal consists of pancakes made with whole wheat flour, milk, yogurt and spinach with a mushroom and cheese filling. This will ensure some vitamin D, iron and calcium along with protein load up right in the morning.

5. Oat apple crumble

This breakfast recipe is worth waking up for. The goodness of apples and oats fuses with the aroma of nutmeg and cinnamon.

6. French toast and muskmelon salad

An amazing breakfast option for egg lovers, it is not only delicious but also nutritious. Melons make for a great raw snack, which you can have as a salad during your breakfast routine along with sweet French toast.

Make sure your mornings start on a healthy note!