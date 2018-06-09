5 Things Anthony Bourdain Will Always Be Known For 

5 Things Anthony Bourdain Will Always Be Known ForÂ Renowned American chef and TV show personality Anthony Bourdain has died at the age of 61. One of the most famous names in the world of food and travel, Anthony Bourdain was loved by people of all age groups

Kitchen Confidential: Adventures In The Culinary Underbelly



Originally published on 20th May 2000, "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures In The Culinary Underbelly" is one of Anthony Bourdain's best-selling non-fiction books. His book curated behind-the-scenes observations on the culinary industry. It appealed the masses to a great extent as the book also provided tips on what equipment regular people should have in their kitchens. Apart from this, it also had engaging details of his life and career. Soon after its publication, he achieved a celebrity status.



Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown



Bourdain's "Parts Unknown", an award-winning TV series, became an instant hit among its audience. His fundamental desire to connect with people, fearless travels and showing the world how people use food to bond - is what made this series a hit. Other than this, he also showcased diversity of cultures and cuisines.



Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations



"No Reservations" is an American travel and food show, which was hosted by Anthony Bourdain. It largely focussed on food and the host himself, where he highlighted unknown cuisines and restaurants.



A Cook's Tour (TV series)



"A Cook's Tour" was a travel and food show, hosted by Anthony Bourdain. He visited exotic destinations worldwide and explored local culture and cuisine by eating where the locals ate.



Executive Chef At Les Halles, a French Brasserie



One of the most influential chefs in the world, Anthony Bourdain was a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. He spent years working in restaurant kitchens, and worked as the executive chef at Les Halles, a French brasserie. The passion with which Anthony Bourdain did his work, the world is going to sorely miss him.



With Inputs From Reuters



