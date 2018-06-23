Prosecutor Reveals No Drugs Or Alcohol In Anthony Bourdain's System

U.S. Chef Anthony Bourdain was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he hung himself.

World | | Updated: June 23, 2018 15:01 IST
Bourdain was host of CNN's food-and-travel-focused "Parts Unknown" television series. (File)

US celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who killed himself in a French hotel room earlier this month, had no narcotics or alcohol in his body when he died, a local prosecutor said on Friday.

Bourdain, host of CNN's food-and-travel-focused "Parts Unknown" television series, was 61. Brash and opinionated, he had spoken openly about his use of drugs and addiction to heroin earlier in his life.

"No trace of narcotics, no trace of any toxic products, no trace of medicines, no trace of alcohol," prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny told Reuters.

Bourdain, whose career catapulted him from washing dishes at New York restaurants to dining in Vietnam with President Barack Obama, hanged himself in a hotel room near Strasbourg, France, where he had been working on an upcoming episode of his TV series, according to CNN.
