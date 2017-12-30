5 Reasons To Eat More Blueberries

Eating a handful of blueberries everyday can do wonders to your body. Blueberries are an excellent source of many essential vitamins and minerals which can prove to be beneficial to a great extent. It has incredible properties that make it a superfood. This antioxidant rich food can not only help you in improving the immunity system but is also said to boost the effectiveness of cervical cancer therapy. Apart from these, there are many more reasons to include blueberries in your diet. Read on to know more.Blueberries are nutrient-dense foods which are packed with good amounts of vitamins and minerals. They are high in vitamin c which is necessary for growth, development and repair of all body tissues.Blueberries are loaded with antioxidants which help in removing free radicals from the blood. It can protect the body from developing fatal diseases like cancerIf you suffer from cold and cough quite often then start including blueberries in your diet as it can boost your immunity to a great extent. The flavonoids present in blueberries have anti-inflammatory properties which can reduce the risk of cold and cough significantly..The antioxidant rich blueberries also do the task of keeping a check on your cholesterol levels. They reduce the risk of heart diseases and promote heart health.Blueberries have a low GI value (glycemic index). Eating handful of blueberries with other flavonoid rich fruits can help in regulating the sugar levels in the body