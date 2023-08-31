5 Kitchen Staples That Might Not Be Great For Your Health

Pick your kitchen staples wisely

The kitchen is a space of mysticism. Every kitchen worldwide is unique, and extensive and leaves you fascinated with the variety. The space is always well-equipped with various kinds of ingredients that have different uses on a daily basis. From utensils and appliances to food ingredients, the list of kitchen staples goes really long. But are all these elements good for your health? While most of us try to keep our kitchen healthy, at times we end up missing out on some basics that lead to health hazards. Today, we bring your attention to some of those kitchen elements that you must reconsider before adding to your collection next time. Let's take a closer look.

Picture Credit: iStock

5 Kitchen Staples That Are Not As Good As You Might Think:

1. Aluminium utensils:

Pots and pans made with aluminium are there in almost every kitchen and have been in use since time immemorial. But did you know, that aluminium, when heated with other ingredients, could be toxic to health? We agree it is sturdy and durable for long-term use, but health hazards could be a reason for you to reconsider the material. Instead, you can go for stainless steel, cast iron, and iron appliances for your cooking purposes, or use aluminium utensils wisely.

2. Refined oil:

Refined oil is light and has no aroma, making it a popular choice for deep frying food. But it comes with health problems too and the problem lies in the process of its production. Oil, when processed with chemicals, eliminates the nutrients in it. This often makes the fat toxic, which is why, experts advise avoiding it or replacing it with healthier versions like olive oil, sesame oil et al.

3. Breakfast cereals:

You would find a container of colourful breakfast cereals holding a fixed spot in every kitchen pantry. The food is uncomplicated and can be easily consumed during the time-pressed mornings. But they are not a healthy option to go for. Most of these cereals contain additives and preservatives that may increase the risks of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, etc.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Whole wheat bread:

Many of us have replaced milk bread with the whole wheat alternative, thinking it to be healthier. You know what, it may not be the right move. In order to increase its shelf life and get the brown colour, many companies add various additives to the bread, making it unhealthy. Make an informed choice while picking the right whole-wheat bread.

5. Low-fat food alternative:

With people growing conscious about their health, low-fat alternatives are replacing many regular foods, aiming for weight loss. What people fail to realise is the fact these foods are doing more harm than good. For instance, low-fat salad dressing that many of you often pick from the grocery aisle contains no nutrients, instead, it contains sugar and preservatives, making it bad for health. So, make your choices wisely and enjoy good health for long.

Eat healthy, and stay fit!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.