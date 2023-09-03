5 Important Tips To Remember While Pan Frying Noodles And A Quick Recipe To Try

Here's what you must keep in mind while pan frying noodles at home

You can never go wrong with a bowl of noodles. Be it to curb the evening hunger or to put up a wholesome meal for dinner, this light yet wholesome delicacy always comes to the rescue. And the fact that it is super versatile gives noodles an upper hand. But making a perfect bowl of noodles is not as easy as it seems. You will often find yourself making blunders with its texture: the noodles either turn too hard or too gooey, ruining the entire look and taste of the dish. But fret not, as always, we have got your back.

Also Read: 5 Unique Noodle Recipes You Must Experiment Over The Weekend

In this article, we will take you through some genius hacks that can help you prepare a perfect bowl of pan-fried noodles at home. And guess what, in the next segment, we are also giving out a super quick and easy recipe of pan-fried noodles that can be a perfect dish to devour this weekend. Sounds perfect? So, without further ado, let's take you through.

5 Tips You Must Always Follow While Making Pan-Fried Noodles:

1. Never over-boil the noodles:

Take care not to over-boil the noodles. Photo Credit: iStock

Much like al-dante pasta, pan-fried noodles also have a crunch. This is why, chefs suggest keeping the noodles parboiled and cooking it further while frying. And yes, make sure you add some salt and oil while boiling, to avoid the noodles from sticking with each other.

2. Pat it dry:

To achieve perfection, the ingredients should always be dried before adding to a pan. It's no different for noodles as well. You must pat the noodles dry and then add to the pan to soak all the oil, fat and flavours of the sauce you are mixing with.

3. Choose the right pan:

It is one of the most important steps in every cooking process, but unfortunately, many of us ignore it completely. Always remember, you need to have a good container to make your dish look and taste perfect. In this case, use a wok that's spacious and has enough space to stir the food.

4. Heat the pan well:

Ideally, you must heat a pan well and then lower the heat before throwing in the ingredients for pan frying. Ideally, food should be cooked on medium heat for even cooking.

5. Add enough oil while cooking:

Use good quality fat, in enough quantity, so that it goes halfway up the food while cooking. This will help the food turn flavourful and glossy.

Also Read: Boiled Extra Noodles? Here Are 5 Creative Ways To Make Use Of Them

10-Min Pan-Fried Noodles Recipe | How To Pan Fry Noodles In 10 Minutes:

To start with, parboil half a cup of egg noodles with some salt and oil. Once done, strain the water and let it dry. Heat a mix of oil and butter in a moderate-sized wok and add some minced garlic in to. We love adding a lot of garlic for the strong flavour. Next, add the noodles and toss well with salt, black pepper, spring onion and some soy sauce. Finally. Garnish with some sesame seeds and serve hot. Click here for the detailed recipe.

Try the dish today and let us know how you liked it.

Also Read: Solving The Mystery: Are Singapore Noodles Actually From Singapore?