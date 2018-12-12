5 High-Protein Breakfast Foods You Must Include In Your Weight Loss Diet 

Breakfast is the first meal you have in the day. Breakfast literally means 'breaking' the 'fast'. Since you do not consume anything after dinner till you wake up the next morning, you fuel your body with breakfast. This is why your breakfast should be supplemented with all things nutritious and filling. Many nutritionists and health practitioners often dub breakfast as the most important meal of the day. While the jury is still out on that one, it cannot be denied that breakfast is indeed an important part of your day. It helps restore your glucose levels, uplift your mood, induce energy and even facilitate your weight loss goals. Speaking of weight loss, it is also imperative to include a lot of protein-rich foods in your diet, if you are willing to reduce those extra pounds. Protein induces a sense of satiety, and also helps in reducing levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin, which helps check cravings.

Here are 5 protein-rich breakfast foods you can consume:

1. Eggs: Eggs are often called the best source of bio-available protein. According to Health Practitioner and Macrobiotic Nutritionist Shilpa Arora, in addition to high quality proteins, eggs are also enriched with fat soluble vitamins, which make them ideal for anyone looking to lose weight. You could have them scrambled with veggies of your choice. Poached eggs are also a good breakfast idea.

2. Oats: Not only are they high in protein, but oats are also a rich source of fibre too. Fibre takes long to digest and break down, which makes you feel full for long. If you are full for a longer spell, naturally you would binge-less. Here are some oats recipes you can try.

Breakfast for weight loss: Not only are they high in protein, but oats are also a rich source of fibre too

3. Nuts: Nuts like almonds, cashews and walnuts are a rich source of protein along with omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for healthy brain and heart. You can munch into a handful of them raw. You can even top your cereals with it. Blending it in smoothie is also a good option.

4. Milk: Milk and other dairy products also make for a good source of protein. The book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House mentions that milk has high amounts of Vitamin B3 (niacin), which may help maintain a steady weight. Some studies have also said that conjugated linolenic acid found in milk can help burn fat.

Not only the mineral calcium, but milk is also packed with proteins.



5. Fruits: High protein fruits like guavas, avocados, apricots, kiwifruit, and bananas can make for an excellent addition to your weight loss-friendly breakfast. You can tuck into them raw, or use them to top your porridge or yogurt.

So what are you waiting for? Include these high-protein breakfast foods in your diet and see the effect yourself.

