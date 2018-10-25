5 Healthiest Fruits For Weight Loss, Digestion And Immunity

In order to maintain a healthy lifestyle, it is imperative to consume a balanced diet. A balanced diet consists of a mix of nutritious vegetables and fruits. Fruits are a powerhouse of various nutrients. Not only are they loaded with fibre content, but also contain various vitamins and minerals that can do wonders for our overall health. Consumption of fruits can keep a host of diseases at bay. They can also help you shed some extra kilos. Why you ask? Because of their great range of fibres that aid weight loss. When it comes to fruits, one fruit can be nutritionally superior to another.

Here's a list of 5 healthiest fruits that you should include in your daily diet:

1. Berries

Be it blackberries, cranberries, strawberries or blueberries, berries of all kinds are super nutritious. Apart from being immensely rich in fibre, berries are quite low in fat, have a low calorie count, and are loaded with antioxidants. Its high mineral and vitamin density makes it an excellent type of fruit to consume. You can have them in their whole form to reap maximum benefits.

Fruits For Weight Loss: Strawberries have a high mineral and vitamin density





2. Apple

Apple is one super-fruit that can prove to be quite beneficial in your weight loss journey. Rich in dietary fibre, flavonoids and beta-carotene, apple helps in increasing your level of satiety, further preventing you from overeating. The soluble fibre present in the fruit helps in drawing water from your digestive tract, which ultimately forms into a gel-like substance. This further slows the digestion and helps push the stool through the intestines smoothly, thereby aiding both digestion and weight loss.



3. Watermelon

Watermelon is loaded with health-benefiting properties. The high water content in it, about 94%, could possibly help you lose weight as well. It comes under the category of negative calorie fruit, since it tends to burn more calories during digestion than adding in.

Fruits For Weight Loss: Watermelon is loaded with health-benefiting properties​

4. Orange

This nutrient-dense low-calorie fruit is the perfect pick to boost your immunity levels. It is abundantly rich in antioxidants and has zero fat content. Savour it as a whole to make the most of its fibre content.

5. Guava

This green, crunchy fruit aids better bowel movement and promotes digestion. The protein and good fibres in this fruit take a little long to digest, which helps in keeping you full for a longer duration of time. You can munch on it before your workout session as well.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

