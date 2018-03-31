5 Foods You Must Eat Before Workout To Boost Energy

Banana
Banana is a healthy source of carbohydrates. Having it before your workout will provide your body the fuel that can help you stay active for longer period. You can also add bananas in your smoothie.
Boiled Egg White
For a pre-workout meal, protein stands out to be the most important of the entire lot. Hard-boiled egg white is an excellent source of protein and can provide you with a good dose of your daily protein requirement. Eating enough protein will not only help you avoid hunger cravings, but also prevent the body from using your muscle to provide energy for the body.
Oatmeal
This whole grain has the tendency to keep your blood sugar stable during workout. So eat a cup of oatmeal at least an hour before your workout and maximise your performance.
Dry Fruits
Dry fruits can provide you with instant energy and are loaded with easily digestible carbs and proteins. They are an excellent source of antioxidants as well.
Chia Seeds
Comments