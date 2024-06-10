Best Pre-Workouts For Energised Workout Sessions This Summer

Oatmeal helps maintain energy levels and should be consumed 1-2 hours prior to working out

Eating pre-workout helps energise us by providing essential nutrients that fuel our body and enhance performance. Consuming a balanced meal or snack rich in carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats before exercising ensures a steady release of energy, supports muscle repair and growth, and maintains optimal blood sugar levels. It is especially crucial in the summer when high temperatures can increase fatigue and dehydration risks. Consuming pre-workout foods helps maintain stamina and hydration, making it easier to sustain prolonged physical activity. Read on as we share a list of pre-workouts you must try.

10 Foods that can help energise your workout sessions this summer:

1. Bananas

Bananas are rich in carbohydrates, potassium, and vitamin B6, which help sustain energy levels and aid in muscle function. Eat a banana about 30 minutes before your workout for a quick energy boost. You can also blend it into a smoothie with some yogurt and honey.

2. Oatmeal

Oatmeal provides complex carbohydrates that release energy slowly, helping to maintain energy levels throughout the workout. Prepare oatmeal with water or milk, and add a spoonful of honey, nuts, and fruits.

3. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is high in protein, which helps with muscle repair and growth, and it also contains carbohydrates for energy. Eat Greek yogurt plain or mix it with fruits and granola for added carbohydrates.

4. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a great source of complex carbohydrates, fibre, and beta-carotene, which provide sustained energy. Roast or bake sweet potatoes and consume them with a source of protein like chicken or beans about 2 hours before your workout.

5. Berries

Berries are high in antioxidants, vitamins, and carbohydrates, helping to reduce inflammation and provide quick energy. Eat a cup of mixed berries on their own or blend them into a smoothie with some Greek yogurt.

6. Almonds

Almonds are rich in healthy fats, protein, and fibre, providing a steady release of energy. Eat a handful of almonds as a snack or mix them into oatmeal or yogurt. Consume them about 1-2 hours before your workout.

7. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are high in omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and protein, which help sustain energy and keep you hydrated. Mix chia seeds into a smoothie or yogurt, or make a chia seed pudding by soaking them in milk overnight.

8. Quinoa

Quinoa is a complete protein source, containing all nine essential amino acids, and it also provides complex carbohydrates for sustained energy. Cook quinoa according to package instructions and mix it with vegetables and lean protein like chicken or beans.

9. Whole Grain Bread

Whole grain bread is rich in complex carbohydrates and fibre, providing a steady release of energy. Make a sandwich with whole grain bread, lean protein (such as turkey or chicken), and some vegetables.

10. Watermelon

Watermelon is hydrating and provides quick-digesting carbohydrates for immediate energy, along with vitamins A and C. Eat a few slices of watermelon about 30 minutes before your workout, especially in hot weather to stay hydrated.

Incorporating a nutritious pre-workout meal or snack into your routine, even in the summer, can significantly enhance your workout performance and overall energy levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.