Weight Loss: Try These 5 Simple Pre-Workout Snacks

A banana shake before workout can help boost your energy levels

Your body will receive all the nutrients it needs for top performance if you eat a proper pre-workout meal. Your body turns glycogen into glucose while you workout. This is important for the contraction of muscles. Pre-training nutrition is important since it helps prevent muscle glycogen depletion.

In one of her recent Instagram reels through her page @Nutrition.By.Lovneet, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared 5 delicious recipes that are perfect as pre-workout meals. She writes, “go longer and stronger, fuel up on these snacks before your next sweat session.”

Here are the 5 pre-workout meals as shared by the nutritionist:

1. Banana Smoothie (1 Glass)

Banana smoothies are great pre-workout foods because they may help keep you full due to the presence of resistant starch or pectin. Also, bananas are packed with potassium a mineral that aids in maintaining nerve and muscle function, and carbs, which give you the energy needed to complete your sweat session.

2. Sweet potato chaat

As a great source of complex carbohydrates with a low glycaemic index, sweet potatoes are one of the best forms of carbs for sustainable, slow-releasing energy throughout an intense workout.

3. 11 cup black coffee + 1 Banana

Give your workout an extra boost by having 1 cup of black coffee before you hit the gym. This popular drink has been linked to greater strength, power, and endurance during a workout. A banana makes the perfect pre-workout snack because it is easy to digest and provides a good amount of potassium, an electrolyte that gets depleted when you sweat during physical exertion.

4. Coconut water (1 Glass)

Coconut water is the perfect beverage for restoring hydration and replenishing electrolytes lost during exercise. Plus, coconut water is packed with potassium, which ensures you do not start cramping mid-workout.

5. Peanut butter (1 tbsp) + Whole grain bread (1 slice)

An excellent fuel for strength training with a mix of good fats, protein and carbs.

Look at her reel:

Try these easy and delicious pre-workouts for the coming week!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.