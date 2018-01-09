5 Foods That Help Reduce Anxiety and Stress Work-related travels may lead to depression and anxiety

Blueberries



Blueberries are an excellent source of antioxidants which have numerous benefits to provide. Berries including raspberries, strawberries and even blackberries are all a good source of vitamin C which can help in combating stress to a great extent.



Cashews



Low levels of zinc have been linked to both anxiety and depression. Cashews are an excellent source of zinc and having a handful of them every day can be quite helpful.



Dark Chocolate



Dark chocolate is a great source of healthy antioxidants like polyphenols and flavonoids which are particularly known to lower the blood pressure, ultimately making you feel calmer.



Garlic



Stress and anxiety can make you feel lethargic and can impact the immune system to a great extent. Garlic is one food which is packed with antioxidants that neutralize free radicals in the body.



Green Tea



While it does contain caffeine, green tea also has amino acids which act as a brain booster. Having green tea in moderation can enhance the mental performance to a great extent.



With Inputs from IANS





According to a recent study published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, it was found that people who to travel for work more often than usual, are more likely to suffer from symptoms of anxiety and depression. Apart from this, they are also more likely to smoke and may also have trouble in sleeping. As per the findings of the study, the number of nights away from home for business travel was directly linked with poor behavioural and mental health. However, few changes in the daily diet can play a significant role in boosting your mental health and could also reduce anxiety to a great extent.