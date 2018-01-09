5 Foods That Help Reduce Anxiety and Stress

Blueberries
Blueberries are an excellent source of antioxidants which have numerous benefits to provide. Berries including raspberries, strawberries and even blackberries are all a good source of vitamin C which can help in combating stress to a great extent.
Cashews
Low levels of zinc have been linked to both anxiety and depression. Cashews are an excellent source of zinc and having a handful of them every day can be quite helpful.
Dark Chocolate
Dark chocolate is a great source of healthy antioxidants like polyphenols and flavonoids which are particularly known to lower the blood pressure, ultimately making you feel calmer.
Garlic
Stress and anxiety can make you feel lethargic and can impact the immune system to a great extent. Garlic is one food which is packed with antioxidants that neutralize free radicals in the body.
Green Tea
With Inputs from IANS