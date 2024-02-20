5 Cooking Tips To Make Perfectly Creamy Methi Matar Malai At Home

Tips to make perfect methi matar malai. (Image Credit: Istock)

Methi matar malai is one dish that instantly makes us drool. Be it a wedding, a restaurant, or a dinner party, this dish always makes its way to the menu. Its smooth and creamy texture makes it quite hard to resist indulging in it. Isn't it? However, when making it at home, many of us struggle to achieve a similar creamy texture. It may have a very thin consistency or lack that distinctive flavour. This can be quite annoying and prevents us from making it in the future as well. But not anymore! We're here to help you master the art of making perfect methi matar malai in the comfort of your kitchen. You just need to be mindful of a few basic things, and you'll be able to make it like a pro in no time.

Indian Cooking Tips: Here Are 5 Tips To Make Perfect Methi Matar Malai:

1. Use fresh ingredients

Just like any other dish, you must use fresh ingredients to prepare methi matar malai as well. Whether it's the methi (fenugreek), peas (matar), garlic, or cream, the fresher they are, the better it will taste. If you use old or stale ingredients, your final dish will lack that distinctive flavour and creaminess. So, if you want to avoid this situation, remember to always use fresh ingredients!

2. Wash the methi leaves nicely

You must also wash the methi leaves well before you start the cooking process. Since these leaves are slightly bitter in taste, it's important to follow this step. Not washing them well can end up making your dish too bitter, and this is something we want to avoid. While we do want the bitter flavour of the methi, we also don't want it to overpower all the other flavours.

3. Be generous with the cream

Cream is the reason why methi matar is loved so much. Which is why you must be generous while adding it to the dish. Opt for heavy cream, as this will ensure a creamier and smoother texture. You can use store-bought cream or even make it fresh at home. Whichever one you decide to use, add it with all your heart, and we guarantee the results will be worth it.

4. Add cashew paste

Along with the cream, you must also add cashew paste to your methi matar malai. It helps impart a rich flavour to the dish and makes it even more indulgent. You can add as much as you desire, but we suggest you do not miss adding it! For a stronger flavour, you can even roast the cashew nuts first and then blend them to form a paste.

5. Simmer it well

Once you've combined all the ingredients, allow them to simmer well. If you rush into this process, all your efforts will go down the drain. After all, it's at this stage where all the flavours come together and give methi matar malai its distinctive taste. You must simmer the dish for at least 5-7 minutes. Having a bit of patience here will be quite fruitful.

Keep these tips in mind the next time you make methi matar malai at home. Here's an easy recipe to get you started. Happy Cooking!