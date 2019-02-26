5 Common Breakfast Mistakes You Make And How To Fix Them

We all know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It gives us energy and fuel to kick-start our day on a healthy note. Many health experts and nutritionists always recommend having a well-balanced meal packed with all essential nutrients for a healthy start of our day. But, even if we eat our breakfast every day, having it the wrong way can be worse than eating nothing! A healthy breakfast meal should include foods that supply our body with energy we need to deal with high-stress work mornings. Most of us rely on a lot of greasy foods and consume sugary and high caffeinated drinks for breakfast - all of these may be counter-productive when it comes to weight loss.

We know that mornings can be really busy and you are pressed for time to prepare the perfect meal. However, by correcting a few simple breakfast mistakes, you will be well on your way to making better and energised choices all day long.

5 Common Breakfast Mistakes You Need To Stop Making:



Loading On Refined Carbs

Breakfast foods are usually refined carb-heavy. A piece of toast or pancake with a smear of butter or apple syrup is only convenient. These types of breakfast foods have almost no nutritional value and you may feel hungry by the next hour. An ideal breakfast meal is a perfect mix of protein- and fibre-rich foods like eggs with veggies, yogurt with fruit, nuts like almonds and walnuts, and seeds like chia seeds, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds. All of these breakfast foods will not only keep your blood sugar in control but will also keep your stomach full. Reaching out for bread items because they're fast may make you feel satiated for a while but you will end up bingeing at lunch or even before that.

Eating Just Eggs For Protein

Yes, we know that eggs are packed with protein, but you don't have to eat just eggs in order to fill your protein intake of the day/meal. There are many foods that are brimming with protein and good carbs that you can incorporate in your breakfast like nuts, nut butters and seeds (read: chia seeds). This will not only help you add more proteins to your diet but will also add variations to your breakfast. You can also break the rule of morning food and add some more different foods to your breakfast meal; for example, a piece of grilled chicken breast with avocados or grilled veggies like broccoli and beans can be a perfect breakfast dish.

Overloading On Coffee/Caffeine Drinks

A lot of people around the world prefer to drink caffeinated beverages to kick-start their day. Tea and coffee are two of the most common and popular drinks that people prefer. While these drinks improve our metabolism and keep us energised, overloading on such drinks is not healthy. Moreover, the add-ons that overload our cup of coffee (like whipped cream and creamers) with sugar and extra calories should be avoided.

Avoiding Fat In Breakfast Meal

A lot of people have a misconception about fat - they think adding fat to their diet will make them gain weight, making them discard a lot of nutritious food. It's partially incorrect - there are good fats, also known as monounsaturated fatty acids, which are good for the body, especially when taken with breakfast. Consuming food fats make you feel full, just like protein and fibre, and keep your weight in control. So, don't shy away from adding a thin layer of peanut butter to your multi-grain bread. You can also include egg yolk in your breakfast, but make sure you only eat one egg yolk and not more than that.

Eating Last Night's Leftover Dishes For Breakfast

We know there are times when you are in rush and cannot cook your breakfast. But there can never be a valid explanation of eating last night's leftovers. Although eating leftover pizza, pasta, rajma rice, etc. for breakfast sounds tempting but there is no way that it is healthy and good for your health. Leftover or micro-heated foods are usually deprived of their nutrition and no matter how well you stored or refrigerated them, they are unhealthy. They will disturb your digestive system and eventually induce weight gain.

Make sure you avoid these breakfast mistakes, starting from today. These healthy breakfast practices may not promise a quick weight loss for you, but if practiced regularly, they will definitely help in improving your overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.