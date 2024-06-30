4 Morning Mistakes That Wreck Your Blood Sugar Levels

Morning routine sets the tone for the rest of the day.

Mornings are a rush, and sometimes a quick grab-and-go breakfast seems like the only option. But beware! Certain early morning and breakfast choices, while seemingly convenient, can wreak havoc on your blood sugar levels, setting you up for an energy crash and potential health concerns down the line. Let's ditch the breakfast blunders and swap them for options that keep you energised and your blood sugar stable. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary declares 4 food and drink items that you should not start your day with.

Also Read: 5 Khichdi Recipes That May Help Manage Blood Sugar Level

Here Are 4 Worst Foods To Have In The Morning For Your Blood Sugar Level, As Per Expert:

1. Morning Bed Tea

Chai, a hot beverage steeped in Indian tradition, might seem like a harmless way to start your day. However, for those with blood sugar concerns, the milk component in chai can be problematic. Lactose, a sugar naturally found in milk, can be difficult to digest for some individuals. This undigested lactose ferments in the gut, leading to bloating, gas, and diarrhoea. Additionally, casein, another milk protein, can trigger an immune response in the gut, causing inflammation and disrupting the gut lining. This can worsen gut health and increase the passage of harmful substances into the bloodstream.

Also Read: Diabetes Diet: This Refreshing Tomato Juice May Help Manage Diabetes Too (Recipe Inside)

2. Juice

Fruit juice seems like a healthy way to get your daily dose of vitamins, but it's best to avoid it, especially on an empty stomach. Here's why: commercially available fruit juices are often stripped of fibre, the part of the fruit that slows down sugar absorption. This leaves you with a concentrated dose of sugar that spikes your blood sugar levels rapidly, followed by a dramatic crash. This crash leaves you feeling tired, hungry, and craving more sugar to regain energy - a vicious cycle for your blood sugar.

3. Bread Meals

Bread is a classic breakfast staple, but it's not the best choice for blood sugar management. The culprit? The starchy nature of refined bread. When you have an empty stomach, these starchy carbs are quickly broken down into glucose, causing a significant blood sugar spike. This spike not only disrupts your body's natural blood sugar regulation but can also negatively impact the digestion of your entire meal.

4. Electrolytes

Electrolyte drinks are often marketed for post-workout replenishment, but some reach for them as a quick morning pick-me-up. This can be a blood sugar disaster waiting to happen! Many store-bought electrolyte drinks are loaded with artificial sweeteners like sucralose, acesulfame potassium, and dextrose. These artificial sweeteners may disrupt your gut microbiome, the good bacteria essential for proper digestion. An imbalanced gut can lead to digestive issues and potentially contribute to blood sugar fluctuations.

So, what are the better breakfast options?

Focus on whole, unprocessed foods that provide a balanced mix of protein, fibre, and healthy fats. This combination helps regulate blood sugar levels, keeps you feeling fuller for longer, and provides sustained energy throughout the morning. Some great alternatives include:

Greek yoghurt with berries and nuts

Scrambled eggs with whole-wheat toast and avocado

Oatmeal with chia seeds and berries

A smoothie made with spinach, almond milk, protein powder, and a handful of berries

Remember, a healthy breakfast is an investment in your well-being. By making informed choices, you can set yourself up for a productive and energized day!