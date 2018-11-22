3 Ways To Add More Quinoa In Your Diet

Quinoa has lately become quite popular among health enthusiasts for its numerous health properties. Easily digestible, quinoa grains are cooked in the same way as rice, and have a sweet, grassy flavour and texture. Quinoa is a complete source of protein and good source of anti-inflammatory, monounsaturated and omega-3 fatty acids. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "This heart-healthy grain is known to reduce 'unhealthy cholesterol' (LDL), and contains high levels of antioxidants." People who are looking to lose weight often include quinoa in their daily diet as it is considered to be a complete protein because it contains all the essential amino acids.

Here are three ways to add more quinoa in your diet:





Add It To Smoothies



You can add quinoa in your smoothies to increase the nutritional value of your meal. Adding quinoa in smoothies will give a fibre and protein boost, which will keep you full for longer. This way, you will be able to keep unnecessary hunger pangs at bay.



Use It Instead Of Rice



For a nutritious side dish, serve quinoa like rice pilaf, cooked in stock and combined with vegetables of your choice. It is also good as a stuffing for squash and bell peppers. The high fibre content of this whole grain will help keep your digestive system on track.



Enrich Your Baking



You can add cooked quinoa to muffins, breads and even pancakes. If you happen to be a dessert lover, then this addition will only increase its nutritive profile. So, you can have your share of dessert without much guilt.



So, what are you waiting for? Make the most of this whole grain and add it in your diet right away!



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

