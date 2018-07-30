3 Home Remedies Suggested By Ayurveda To Manage Acne

Acne is a skin condition that occurs when hair follicles are blocked with with oil and dead skin cells. Acne is a common condition faced by a million teens across the globe. For some teenagers the condition even aggravates during the monsoon. The bad habit of picking the breakouts make the condition even more messy to manage. But the good news is that there are many known effective remedies that could help manage acne and prevent breakouts

Ayurveda has many several natural approaches that may help control acne. In Ayurveda, acne is referred to as 'Yauvan Pidika,' and is believed to be a manifestation of an aggravated Pitta dosha. According to Ayurveda, there are three fundamental doshas: Vata, Pitta and Kapha, and good health is considered to be a perfect state of balance of between these three doshas. Acne is said to be an aggravation of pitta dosha, which acts under the skin and leads to heated toxins, further breaking out as acne. One should adopt a pitta-pacifying diet to avoid frequent breakouts of acne, according to Ayurveda. Avoid spicy and fermented foods. Heavily fried and sour foods should are also best avoided.

Here are some ayurvedic home remedies to manage acne.



1. Drinking Amla juice everyday may prove to be effective in preventing acne breakouts. Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is Ayurveda's most prized possession when it comes to skin treatment. It is said that fresh amla juice contains 20 times as much vitamin-C as is present in orange juice. Vitamin-C is a natural antioxidant, which means that it protects you against the harmful effects of free radicals and prevents formation of acne.

2. Drinking cumin coriander-fennel tea is an effective way to keep the body cool and heat producing toxins at bay, according to 'The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies' by Dr. Vasant Lad. Steep 1/3rd teaspoon of these 3 seeds in hot water, strain and drink. Drink this tea three times a day, for best results.



3. Applying melon on your skin may also help, notes 'the Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies.' All you need to do is rub some melon on the skin at bed time and leave it over night. Its cooling anti-pitta quality will help heal acne. But make sure you are not allergic to melon before you try this remedy, it is advisable to test it out on clear skin first. If there sia burning sensation or itchiness, do not try this.

Acne is a common condition, however if the breakouts are too frequent, chances are that you may need additional medical help. Feel free to consult a certified dermatologist for trustworthy advice.