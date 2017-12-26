18 Fresh Dengue Cases At Year End; Here's How You Can Save Yourself Naturally!

Highlights With the temperature dipping, we saw many cases of dengue It looks like the number has gone down significantly Use some natural ways to treat dengue

With the temperature dipping, we saw many cases of dengue, spreading like wildfire; however, it looks like the number has gone down significantly. According to a municipal report, only 18 dengue cases were reported over the last week. The total number of people affected by the disease this year in the national capital till 23rd December stands at 9,232. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between mid-July and November-end but this period may stretch up to mid-December.

In order to identify dengue, one should note that drop in the droplet count is a characteristic symptom. The most common ones include fever, cold, headache, muscle and joint pains along with skin rash, which are generally common in normal fever. Here are some natural ways to treat dengue or at least prevent its symptoms.

1. Fenugreek leaves

Fenugreek leaves are known to reduce fever and act as a sedative to ease pain and also promote sound sleep for patients. All you need to do is to soak the leaves in water and then drink it.

2. Papaya leaves

Papaya leaves help in increasing the platelet count and reduce the symptoms of fever like body ache, chills, fatigue, et al. Crush the leaves and consume the juice that helps in flushing out the toxins.

3. Giloy

Giloy has known to be one of the most important herbs to reduce the symptoms of dengue. It helps in maintaining metabolic rate, strengthening the immune system and protecting the body against infections.

4. Turmeric

Turmeric is known to boost metabolism and help in making the healing process faster. Consume haldi doodh every day.

With Inputs From PTI