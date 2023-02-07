YouTuber PewDiePie And Wife Marzia Kjellberg Expecting Their First Child

The couple revealed the news through a heartwarming video on their Instagram profiles.

Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie, and his wife Marzia Kjellberg left their fans delighted after they announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple revealed the news through a heartwarming video on their Instagram profiles.

‘'We are having a baby!!'', the post was captioned, along with a video which showcases special moments from their marriage, and little snippets of Marzia's pregnancy journey so far. The video also showed the couple reading the positive pregnancy test before sharing a look at their baby's ultrasound scan.

The Swedish YouTuber stated that he had been keeping it a secret since November 2022. “I have been keeping a secret from you guys and that is I am going to be a dad,” PewDiePie said in the video over images of pregnancy tests and ultrasounds.

“We found out Marzia is pregnant [on the] first of November and I am just so thankful everything has been going well so far.” The 33-year-old YouTuber said his wife had been “dealing with sickness” but was tackling it all like an “absolute champ”.

“So yeah, I'm going to be a dad. I'm so excited. It's kinda strange to me, it's entering new territory, but I feel really ready and so does Marzia. I just feel so lucky to start a family with the woman I love and I know whatever is ahead of us, together we can do it,” he continued.

PewDiePie fans shared their excitement at the news and flooded the Instagram post with congratulatory comments.

“This genuinely put tears in my eyes. Congratulations been watching you for over a decade now and never thought this day would come!” one fan wrote. Another commented, ‘' yayyy!!!!! that is amazing, i'm so happy for you both.''

The couple began dating in late 2011 and tied the knot in 2019. While PewDiePie boasts 111 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, his wife Marzia has 8.4 million following her on Instagram.