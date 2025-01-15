YouTuber IShowSpeed Performs Dangerous 'Hand of God' Backflip. Internet Says 'Don't Die'

YouTuber "IShowSpeed" has grabbed headlines yet again after he performed a dangerous stunt during his South America streaming tour that began in Colombia on Monday (Jan 13). On the second day of the trip, the US content creator, whose original name is Darren Watkins Jr, visited Antigua Guatemala where he performed a backflip on the edge of a sculpture, presumably mounted on the edge of a cliff.

"Okay this is very dangerous, I am about to do a backflip off The Hand of God. If I fall, it's over with," said Speed in the video, shared on his social media handles.

A moment after taking a breath, Speed executed the risky backflip effortlessly with a minor slip. “Let's go, let's go!” he yelled after the move.

Speed had last year attempted to set a record for the most reverse somersaults completed in one day but came up short, managing to complete 660 in roughly 19 hours.

Social media reacts

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 53 million views on Instagram and thousands of comments with the majority advising Speed to not go ahead with such deadly stunts.

"Bro dont die, man," said one user, while another added: "I'm happy you landed but that wasn't smart. One wrong move n we woulda lost you bro."

A third commented: "You have to stop risking your life for these reels bro."

Speed's antics

This is not the first instance when Speed has caught attention online with his antics. While live streaming in Norway in July last year, Speed was mobbed by his followers while giving a tour of the Scandinavian country, forcing him to seek refuge in a bookshop for hours. The situation turned pear-shaped when security guards carried the YouTube sensation through the mob and into a car parked outside the store where the mob once again went crazy.

"I don't think I'll ever come here again, bro. I'm not even trolling. I love all my Norway fans, but you just generally don't listen. I've been to every country and it's been lit, turnt, crowds, but that was just inhuman," said Speed after cutting the stream short.

IShowSpeed is a popular content creator who regularly posts to more than 34 million subscribers on YouTube. He streams himself attending sporting events such as football cup finals, playing games and interacting with followers.