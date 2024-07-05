'Never Coming Again': YouTuber IShowSpeed After Being Attacked By Mob In Norway

IShowSpeed has more than 25 million subscribers on YouTube.

YouTube sensation IShowSpeed has established himself as one of the platform's leading content creators due to his dynamic personality and sense of humour. Recently, the US content creator, whose original name is Darren Watkins Jr, faced a harrowing experience while live streaming in Norway. The online entertainer was giving his fans a virtual tour of the Scandinavian country, but what started out as a thrilling exploration quickly grew into a distressing ordeal as hundreds of overly excited people attacked him.

According to Metro, the YouTuber was live-streaming when he was followed by fans, asking for pictures. However, in no time, more and more fans appeared, as he said, "What is this? What the hell? No, no, no, no, I literally stepped foot in Norway for 10 seconds, bro. No. Let me enjoy Norway." He then went into a souvenir shop, but within minutes the mob had grown so big that several guards had to block the entrance so they couldn't get in. This also meant that IShowSpeed couldn't leave the store. He spent the next hour strapped in the shop, but somehow the situation got worse. It was then that the security guards carried the YouTube sensation through the mob and into a car parked outside the store, however, the mayhem ensued, as the videos below show.

Take a look below:

Bro got assaulted pic.twitter.com/RAuItFTfoQ — Speedy Updates (@SpeedUpdates1) July 3, 2024

Once they escaped, and before cutting the stream short, the YouTuber told his viewers, "I don't think I'll ever come here again, bro. I'm not even trolling. I love al my Norway fans, but you just generally don't listen." 'I've been to every country and it's been lit, turnt, crowds, but that was just unhuman,' he said.

Separately, IShowSpeed also expressed his dismay on X (formerly Twitter). "Never coming to fu***** Norway again," he wrote.

In his stream, the YouTuber also said that he called the Norway police for help, however, he was told that would not get any assistance until or unless he ended his stream. "The police said they not gonna help me until I end my stream," he told his viewers.

IShowSpeed is a popular content creator who regularly posts to more than 25 million subscribers on YouTube. He streams himself attending sporting events such as football cup finals, playing games and chatting and interacting with followers. He then posts videos from this on YouTube and on his social media accounts, as well as creating short-form videos specifically for TikTok and Instagram. His clips are usually funny, controversial or a bit of both - they certainly get people talking about whatever he's up to.