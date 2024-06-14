'You're Such A Hack': Kunal Kamra Slams Zomato's Deepinder Goyal's World Record Post

Internet users had mixed reactions to Mr Kamra's post.

Comedian Kunal Kamra recently slammed Zomato Founder and Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal after he shared a post on the company's new achievement. Mr Goyal shared that his food delivery platform set the Guinness World Record for the "largest first aid lesson at a single venue." He added that over 30,000 delivery partners are now trained to provide first aid during critical road emergencies.

"Yesterday in Mumbai, we broke the Guinness World Record for the largest first aid lesson at a single venue, together with 4,300 delivery partners. Over 30,000 @zomato delivery partners are now professionally trained to provide medical aid and help during critical roadside emergencies. Salute and a big thank you to these Emergency Heroes of India," the Shark Tank India judge said on X (formerly Twitter). Mr Goyal also shared pictures from the training session alongside a certificate from the Guinness World Record.

However, Mr Kamra questioned the average income and working hours of their delivery partners. He wrote on the microblogging platform, "Can you declare the no of delivery partners you have with their average income & working hours over the last 3 months? No you can't But you can tell kgs of biryani ordered in one day. You're such a hack bro..."

Can you declare the no of delivery partners you have with their average income & working hours over the last 3 months?

No you can't But you can tell kgs of biryani ordered in one day.

You're such a hack bro… https://t.co/C4zjZP7CVv — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) June 13, 2024

Since being shared, his post has amassed over 2.2 lakh views and five thousand likes on the platform. Internet users had mixed reactions to Mr Kamra's post.

"These platforms treat Delivery partners like machines. Caring on social media is just a drama," commented a user.

"Bro, he's running a successful for-profit business and generating employment for thousands. And no one is forced to work there - in fact, if they think they're being exploited, all they have to do is uninstall the app. It's that simple," said a user.

A third added, "Kunal bhai! Love your comedy, love everything about. But don't understand this tweet. He is running a legitimate business and pretty profitable one. It's the economy that decides if he is paying less than market value, his workers will go somewhere else. Not sure what's the issue."

"Zomato, swiggy and a lot of other quick delivery folks are such a nuisance on the roads. They don't follow traffic rules and they ride rash," a person wrote.

A section of people also praised Zomato for training their delivery partners.

"Great initiative indeed!" remarked a user.

Another added, "That's what I will say leader with a noble vision and how well both this thing is complementing each other."

"Wow, amazing! Congratulations! You are solving people's problems on a wider spectrum. This makes Zomato a truly purpose-driven brand," added a person.