X User Says Gurgaon's Luxury Lifestyle Is Often Built On Rs 2 Lakh EMIs, Sparks Debate

Luxury cars and lavish homes often create the impression of financial success in metropolitan cities. But Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik believes those outward signs of prosperity don't always tell the full story. In a post on X that has sparked widespread discussion, Kaushik argued that many professionals in Gurgaon are caught in what he calls a "gold-plated trap" - a lifestyle sustained by hefty monthly loan repayments rather than genuine financial freedom.

"Walk into any premium society in Gurgaon and you'll see a sea of luxury SUVs and manicured balconies completely fueled by crushing ₹2 lakh monthly EMIs. It's a gold plated trap where people are so locked into their monthly debt cycles that they cannot afford to quit jobs they absolutely despise or take a single career risk," he wrote on X.

He questioned the financial burden that comes with such purchases when large EMIs begin dictating career and life choices.

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According to him, many high-earning professionals become dependent on their salaries because leaving an unsatisfying job or taking a career risk becomes nearly impossible when substantial monthly repayments must be met. He described the situation as a "gold-plated trap," where debt, rather than wealth, determines personal freedom.

The chartered accountant also highlighted the emotional toll of this lifestyle. He noted that while many professionals experience burnout and job-related stress, their financial obligations continue regardless. As he put it, banks only care that the EMI is paid on time each month.

Kaushik further argued that over time, people may find themselves working not for financial independence, but simply to maintain an expensive lifestyle filled with luxury homes, premium cars and other status symbols.

"They are completely burnt out, but the bank doesn't care about mental health the EMI must leave the account on the 5th of every month. The lifestyle doesn't serve them anymore they are actively working as indentured servants to maintain an illusion of wealth for their neighbors," he added.

His post quickly went viral, with many users agreeing that lifestyle inflation has become a growing concern among urban professionals. Others, however, countered that taking on large home loans is a personal financial decision and that many buyers knowingly choose higher EMIs to build long-term assets.

One user wrote, "People live extravagant lives to show off to society." Another said, "If financial commitments leave you unable to change jobs, take a break, or handle emergencies, you've got a lifestyle trap."