X User Says AI Alert Helped Him Turn Rs 11 Lakh Into Rs 40 Lakh, Internet Reacts

An artificial intelligence-powered trading agent has sparked widespread debate online after an X user claimed it generated a massive overnight profit by spotting time-zone arbitrage opportunities on a prediction market. The claim, shared on X, quickly gained traction as users reacted with a mix of curiosity, excitement, and scepticism. The user explained that his OpenClaw agent sent an alert at 3:47 AM requesting approval to deploy $12,000 (around Rs 11.08 lakh) across six prediction markets that were set to resolve within the next 90 minutes. After approving the trade, the user reportedly went back to sleep and later woke up to a profit of $43,800 (about Rs 40.47 lakh).

According to the viral post, the AI agent had been running for nine days and was designed to detect time-zone arbitrage opportunities on Polymarket. The system monitored several global information sources, including Japanese government RSS feeds, livestreams of the European Parliament, Australian financial news wires, Middle East flight-tracking data, and announcements from Asian central banks.

The agent followed a simple rule: it would send an alert whenever a prediction market scheduled to resolve during US night hours (between 2 AM and 6 AM Eastern Time) showed more than a 30 percent edge. At 3:47 am, the system reportedly identified six such markets where local news sources had already hinted at the outcomes, but the prices on Polymarket had not yet adjusted. These included signals linked to a Japanese interest rate decision, a European Parliament vote, a policy update in South Korea, an Australian trade announcement, production-related notes from OPEC involving the United Arab Emirates, and a regulatory vote in Singapore.

The user said the trades were placed at prices ranging from 15 cents to 31 cents, while the final payouts were between 95 cents and $1 once the markets resolved.

"My OpenClaw agent woke me up at 3:47 AM with one message: "6 markets resolving in the next 90 minutes. Need approval for $12K." I typed “yes” and went back to sleep. Woke up to +$43,800. For the past 9 days I've been running an agent that hunts timezone arbitrage on Polymarket," the user wrote.

See the post here:

My OpenClaw agent woke me up at 3:47 AM with one message:



"6 markets resolving in the next 90 minutes. Need approval for $12K."



I typed “yes” and went back to sleep.



Woke up to +$43,800.



For the past 9 days I've been running an agent that hunts timezone arbitrage on… https://t.co/yoDU0utCWi pic.twitter.com/smSPdfVRWI — Discover (@0x_Discover) March 14, 2026

According to the post, the strategy works because many traders on Polymarket are based in the United States, meaning important developments occurring in other time zones can sometimes take longer to be reflected in market prices during US sleeping hours.

The post quickly spread across the platform, drawing thousands of views and comments. Some users were impressed by the potential of AI-driven trading tools, saying such systems could reshape how people participate in financial markets

However, many others expressed doubts about the claim. A few users warned that extraordinary profits in such a short period are highly unusual and may involve extremely risky strategies, leveraged trading, or even selective presentation of results. Several users also noted that screenshots alone are not enough proof of real trading performance, while others called it a "scam."

One user said, "This is a scam (or at least a highly deceptive fake testimonial used to farm referrals)."

Another commented, "If that workflow is real, it's a great example of how information latency across time zones can create temporary market inefficiencies."