World's Oldest Gorilla, Fatou, Celebrates Her 69th Birthday At Berlin Zoo

Fatou, the world's oldest gorilla in captivity, celebrated her 69th birthday at the Berlin Zoo on Monday (Apr 13). Known for her dignified demeanour, the western lowland gorilla marked the milestone by enjoying a special, nutritious feast of vegetables, including beetroot and tomatoes. Fatou has spent more than six decades in the zoo, becoming a mother and grandmother in the process, whilst still being a major crowd-puller.

"Gorilla Fatou is making history once again: the senior celebrates her 69th birthday today. Fatou, who arrived at Zoo Berlin in 1959, is not only the zoo's oldest resident but also remains the oldest gorilla in human care worldwide. With her remarkable age, she is a special ambassador for conservation and represents her critically endangered species in the wild," the Berlin Zoo wrote in an Instagram post.

Philine Hachmeister, a spokesperson for Zoo Berlin, stated that in human age, Fatou would be more than a hundred years old. She was first recognised by Guinness World Records as the World's Oldest Gorilla in 2019.

"Her care is continuously adapted to her individual needs – including plenty of opportunities for retreat as well as targeted enrichment to support both her physical and mental well-being. We wish her all the best on her special day!"

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Fatou is believed to have been born in the wild in 1957. She was brought from Africa to the port of Marseille in France in the late 1950s by a sailor in his luggage. After the sailor found himself unable to pay his bill at a tavern, he gave Fatou to the landlady as payment. Afterwards, Fatou ended up with a French animal trader, who sold her to the Berlin zoo.

“She's one of the very few and very old animals that still came from the wild,” Hachmeister said. ​“Nowadays we send the animals back to the wild and not the other way around.”

In 1974, Fatou made history by giving birth to Dufte, the first gorilla born at the Berlin Zoo. Although her daughter passed away in 2001, Fatou is not alone; her granddaughter, M'penzi, remains with her in Berlin. As of 2026, the matriarch's legacy continues, with at least three great-great-great-grandchildren.