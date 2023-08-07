Woman's Tweet About ''Unfair'' Charge In Delivery Bill Sparks Debate, Zomato Clarifies

Zomato explained that the container charge is levied by the restaurant

A Zomato customer took to X, formerly Twitter, to complain about the ''excessive and unfair'' container charge and demanded an explanation from the food delivery company. The woman, in her tweet, shared a screenshot of her bill which showed she paid Rs 180 for three plates of theplas and Rs 60 for the food containers.

Notably, each plate of the dish was priced at Rs 60, the same as the fee charged for the food container.

"Container charge is equivalent to the item that I have ordered Rs 60 for the container charge. Seriously?" Khushboo Thakkar wrote. She also tagged Zomato and Zomato Care to

See the tweet here:

Responding to her tweet, Zomato explained that the container charge is levied by the restaurant.

They replied, ''Hi Khushboo, while taxes are universal and vary from 5 - 18% depending on the type of food. Packaging charges are levied by our restaurant partners, they are the ones who implement and earn from this practice. For further clarification please feel free to initiate a private message using the link given below.''

The aggrieved customer further said that it should be the restaurant's responsibility to provide containers without extra cost to customers.

Many other users also shared their opinions on the issue. While some agreed with her and criticised the restaurant, others said that she should have checked the packaging charges before placing the order.

One user wrote, ''Clearly, the restaurant is recovering Zomato fees from the customer through packaging charges. @zomato This is against the spirit of Rev share and safeguards need to be in place against unreasonable packaging charges.''

Another commented, ''Additional charges makes us irritable…'' A third wrote, ''Aree! Make theplas at home, Zomato and their Restaurant charges will loot your money.''

A fourth said, ''Did you not review it before confirming the order? If you had concerns you shouldn't have confirmed the order. Simple.''